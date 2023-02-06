Hogwarts Legacy player compares new graphics to old Harry Potter games and it’s breathtaking

A Hogwarts Legacy fan captures the evolution of Harry Potter video game graphics in a breathtaking side-by-side. The transformation shows how immersive the new game’s environments are likely to be.

The Harry Potter series has been recreated in videogame format dozens of times over the past several decades. Unlike the crisp, realistic graphics of Hogwarts Legacy, these older attempts to capture Wizarding World magic are hampered by polygonal models, fuzzy colors, and restricted gameplay.

One of the most eye-catching aspects of Hogwarts Legacy has been its reimagining of Hogwarts castle and the sprawling grounds that surround it. Potential players have been treated to peeks at stunning common room layouts, gorgeous snapshots of wild areas, and startling bright magical duels.

However, one player has taken the time to compare Hogwarts Legacy to the 2004 Prisoner of Azkaban video game adaption, with views of a similar area on the castle grounds truly showcasing the breathtaking changes and updates the new title will offer Harry Potter fans.

Hogwarts Legacy magically captures the castle grounds

In a Twitter post by LookinAzz_, players see a side-by-side clip of the 2004 Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Hogwarts Legacy games.

The blurry, blocky 2004 game offers a good deal of nostalgia for longtime Harry Potter fans, but there is no denying the crisp graphics of Hogwarts Legacy bring the Wizarding World to life. Fans in the comments agree, with one stating, “The wonders of the difference in technology in 19 years” and another adding, “BRO, this game is so beautiful”.

However, some are worried about the grey tones in the new game, stating “Awesome, I was hoping the world would get muddier and less distinct looking” as well as, “A good analogy for how we felt as kids vs adults. More detail and awareness, but less enjoyment”.

While the colors may be less saturated than in the earlier games of the series, the detail and construction of Hogwarts Legacy are sure to help Harry Potter fans feel immersed in the new story.