Will the Automatons return to Helldivers 2?

Jessica Filby
Helldivers 2 AutomatonsArrowhead Game Studios

The Automaton faction is no more in Helldivers 2, but does that mean they’re never returning? Here’s all you need to know.

Most Helldivers didn’t expect to completely drive back the Automaton forces during the proposed Major Order, but they proved successful and now the faction is no more.

However, such an unpredicted push means many fans are wondering whether the Automatons will ever come back to Helldivers 2. Well, here’s all we know.

Are the Automatons coming back to Helldivers 2?

helldivers 2 fabricatorsSony

It’s entirely likely that yes, the Automatons will be coming back to Helldivers 2.

While there’s not been any information from Super Earth, the faction is still present on the world map, and it’s unlikely the developers would simply remove them from the game entirely.

We predict that the Automatons will either come back in full force or will give way for a few new factions to arrive while the Helldivers are distracted with the Terminids. However, nothing has been announced just yet.

When it does, we’ll update this article, so be sure to bookmark it and come back soon.

