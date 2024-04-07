Automatons fall as Helldivers 2’s bot menace gets wiped out — for now

Helldivers 2 players have finally done it. The Automatons have been completely wiped out, with only the Terminids available for players to fight. For now, anyways.

The Helldivers have reached a massive milestone, with every Automaton planet being conquered. It’s a joyous day for all, where the sacrifices made on Malevelon Creek and other planets in bot systems were made to truly mean something.

The devs have declared it a job well done from the players, with the victory being celebrated.

And, while there are a good many Terminid sectors out there, the bots have been completely eradicated from the map. Players can’t even fight them in the current state of the game.

Are the bots gone forever? Probably not, and we’ve got good reason to question it.

Other than the developers obviously not wanting to toss all that dev time spent on bot enemies, including the new ones that were just introduced as Durgen fell, an Automaton leader was spotted on an illegal broadcast that could be rallying yet unseen troops for a retaliation.

Additionally, this could be the precursor to the Illuminate faction being added to bring even more threats into the galaxy. The bottom portion of the galaxy map has a lot of open space, space that’d be perfect for another faction to join the fray.

For now, though, Helldivers 2 players can take this victory over the bot menace as proof that it’s possible to completely wipe out an entire faction. Even if they’re likely to come back with a vengeance.