Helldivers 2 Warbonds: Current Warbonds, rewards & do they have an end date?

Looking to bag yourself some extra armor, weapons, or Super Credits in Helldivers 2? Well, Warbonds are the perfect way to do so. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know from the current Warbonds available, their rewards, and whether they have an end date.

When it comes to Helldivers 2, the battle for democracy is never over. Whether your Helldiver is sacrificing themselves to destroy the Terminids or Automatons, or completing missions to drive back hordes of enemies, a soldier’s job is never over.

Luckily, even with the constant death and endless battles, the rewards are pretty sweet – they almost make the sacrifice worth it. Those rewards come in the form of Warbonds and can help your Helldivers look and feel pretty awesome.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Warbonds in Helldivers 2, all the currently available rewards, and whether they have an expiry date.

Contents:

What are Warbonds in Helldivers 2?

Warbonds are essentially battle-passes in Helldivers 2. As you complete missions you’ll gain Medals, which in turn can be used to buy rewards from the Warbonds.

Unfortunately, you can’t just head in and scroll for your favorite item, you’ll need to spend a certain amount of Medals to unlock the next page, so make sure you plan accordingly.

Helldivers Mobilize Warbond





















The Helldivers 2 Helldivers Mobilize Warbond was the first Warbond to arrive in the game, and is free for all players to enjoy.

It contains some fantastic weapons, armor, Super Credits, and so much more so players will easily be able to jump in and grab whatever customization or added bonuses they choose to equip.

Steeled Veterans Warbond







Coming into the game along with the Steeled Veterans Warbond, this Helldivers 2 pass was the first premium addition to the game. As such, players need to own the Deluxe Edition to get hold of this Warbond.

The Super Citizen Edition will cost you $59.99 and comes with a variety of new content, with the Steeled Veterans Warbond included.

Cutting Edge Warbond







Added to Helldivers 2 on March 14, 2024, the Cutting Edge Warbond brings brand-new weapons, armor, poses, and more to the game.

Unfortunately, it’s not free and players will need to spend 1,000 Super Credits to unlock all three pages. Luckily, you can grab some Super Credits from the previous Warbonds, which could tip you over into being able to afford the pass.

It looks like the Helldivers 2 Warbonds don’t have an end date, and therefore won’t expire any time soon.

While there’s not been any distinct confirmation regarding an end date for the Helldivers 2 Warbonds, the lack of a clear time limit or expiry date suggests they’re here to stay, so there’s no need to rush – unless Super Earth is threatened.

