Treyarch promised Black Ops 6 map and HUD changes after CoD Next concerns

Some Black Ops 6 Zombie fans were disappointed by what they saw at CoD NEXT, so Treyarch listened to community feedback and announced a few changes.

Call of Duty fans loved what they saw from the first Liberty Falls cinematic trailer, calling the new Zombies map “peak.” However, once they saw official gameplay at CoD NEXT on Aug. 28, fans feared that Black Ops 6 “ruined” the game mode instead.

Some players argued that the map looked bland and uninteresting. In addition, they pointed out that armor, the ability to use loadouts from the start of a match, and exfils cater more to casual players.

Fans also complained about the heads-up display (HUD) showing enemy health bars and other on-screen clutter that takes away from the experience. The HUD is fully customizable, but that didn’t ease concerns.

On the Call of Duty Podcast, Treyarch creative director Miles Leslie said, “”Liberty Falls that everyone saw at Call of Duty Next was work in progress…the Zombies team has continued to iterate on Liberty Falls. Visual tone and look and feel are now a bit moody-er than what people saw at Call of Duty NEXT.”

Leslie also confirmed that “there are atmospheric elements that people did not see at NEXT.”

And to address the concerns about BO6 Zombies being too easy, Leslie explained, “Liberty Falls is meant to be smaller, more casual compared to Terminus.”

Activision isn’t done there, as CharlieIntel reported a “few of the HUD elements in Zombies are also getting touched up” based on feedback and official details on the changes will be shared soon ahead of Black Ops 6’s launch.

Even if these changes don’t quite reach the mark for everyone, players can always spend most of their time on Terminus instead. Or, the Call of Duty Podcast confirmed there will be another round-based zombies map in Black Ops 6 by the end of the year as another alternative.