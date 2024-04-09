Helldivers 2 players praise devs use of an iconic Star Wars meme

With the Automatons making their quick return after being eradicated, the devs have inspired the Helldivers 2 community in using the event to take some jabs at Star Wars.

The Automatons did not take long to return from being wiped out from the map, and Helldivers 2 players are using the occasion to take some shots at Star Wars through some aptly-made memes.

The return of the Automatons is the focus of the newest Major Order in Helldivers 2, and fans are theorizing all the possibilities of what their return could mean.

But they also couldn’t help but see a perfect opportunity to use some of Star Wars’ most maligned lines of dialogue to poke fun.

The inspiration for the memes came from the official Helldivers 2 X account, which posted about the robots’ return, saying: “Somehow, the Automatons returned.”

This, of course, is seen as a reference to the infamous line from The Rise of Skywalker, and the Helldivers 2 player base is running with it.

Many are taking to the game’s subreddit to come up with even more memes, with one user saying: “What’s your name? Rey. Rey Helldivers.”

However, others are pointing out that the return of the Automatons makes more sense than Palpatine’s return in the movies:

“They explained how they returned. The bots we defeated were just the vanguard. Remember the MO with the Communication array? There it was said its broadcasting into the outer fringe. Well turns out it was the invasion fleet.”

The Helldivers 2 fans are appreciative of the event begin foreshadowed, rather than just thrown at them by surprise.

It seems that the Helldivers 2 community is more than happy to see the devs use Star Wars memes to announce these kinds of events.