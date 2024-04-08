Helldivers 2 players convinced two more factions are coming

In the ever-continuing struggle to spread democracy in Helldivers 2, players have been clashing with nefarious enemies as they attempt to secure planets and sectors. Though their opposition is already terrifying enough, some in the community think more could be on the way.

At the time of writing, intrepid Helldivers are fighting two major enemy factions. The first are the Terminids, huge bug-like creatures that come in various, equally frightening forms. The other is Automatons, who mindlessly march into battle, intent on killing everything in their path.

It may not end there. Observant players on social media have speculated that there is actually space in the game for two further factions.

The addition of a third enemy faction is likely, and relatively soon. The game contains several mentions of the Illuminate, an innumerable race of tentacled aliens who use psychic powers to kill their foes. Players of the original Helldivers will know them well, as they were one of the most significant threats in that game.

The potential fourth is a far more mysterious prospect. Many were quick to share their thoughts on the developers’ options when they decide to add more foes.

One said: “All this talk of an evil Helldivers faction meanwhile, I’m hoping for a Flood or Necromorph-style sci-fi zombies.”

Another added: “Some kind of replicators could be cool and terrifying. A human rebellion faction, too, but they’d have to work quite a lot to make the AI seem much smarter than the average Automaton or Terminid. They could also be unique to that planet, using mainly guerilla tactics. It wouldn’t be a faction then, just some missions or operations for that planet.”

With democracy still under grave threat, players are out in huge force. Whether they will find new enemies in their way in the near future, remains to be seen.