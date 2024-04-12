Helldivers 2 Expert Extraction Pilot booster: What it is, cost & more

If you’re wondering what the Expert Extraction Pilot booster does and how it improves the experience in Helldivers 2, here’s everything you need to know.

The Democratic Detonation Warbond has finally dropped in Helldivers 2 which brings new weapons, armor, skins, and more. Among all the new additions, there’s a premium booster available on the second page of the Warbond.

It’s known as Expert Extraction Pilot which is a must-buy if you want to have a better time while extracting. With that said, here’s what the Expert Extraction Pilot booster does in Helldivers 2 and how much it costs.

Contents

What is the Expert Extraction Pilot booster in Helldivers 2?

The Expert Extraction Pilot is a new premium Utility Booster in Helldivers 2’s Democratic Detonation Warbond that “lowers the time it takes for the extraction shuttle to reach the extraction beacon.”

This means that you’ll be able to extract faster than usual after completing missions and objectives if you buy this premium booster.

Arrowhead Game Studios Boosters can only be acquired through the Helldivers 2 Battle Passes at this stage.

How much does Expert Extraction Pilot cost?

The Expert Extraction Pilot costs 55 Medals to unlock.

However, in order to get that, you’ll have to buy the premium Democratic Detonation Warbond first by spending 1,000 Super Credits and unlocking the second page.

How to equip Expert Extraction Pilot

To equip the Expert Extraction Pilot booster, simply move to the Armory section of your ship and select the Booster tab after accessing it.

From there, you can choose the Expert Extraction Pilot among other boosters.

How fast are extractions with Expert Extraction Pilot?

With the Expert Extraction Pilot equipped, you can expect extractions to be slightly faster than usual. As PCInvasion says, the time required to extract was reduced by almost 15%.

Upon conducting an experiment where we played the same mission with and without the booster equipped, the difference between them was about 26 seconds.

Is the Expert Extraction Pilot booster worth it?

Yes, the Expert Extraction Pilot is worth the Medals and Super Credits, especially when you’re playing missions on higher difficulty settings like Hard, Extreme, or tougher.

When Automatons and bugs galore from all around, a mere 15% less extraction time can play a major role in saving your precious Samples and resources.

