Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation Warbond: Release date, weapons, more

Helldivers 2 has just announced its next Premium Warbond. The aptly named Democratic Detonation brings a bunch of explosive goodies to the game. Here’s what we know.

It seems like only yesterday we got our last Helldivers 2 Premium Warbond and now there’s a new one on the horizon to grind out. Don’t feel too bad if you haven’t cleared the previous one though, Arrowhead keeps them around permanently.

Enough of that though. You didn’t come here to read about the last Premium Warbond in Helldivers 2. You’re here for Democratic Detonation and the good news is, it sounds fun as hell.

Thanks to an update from the PlayStation blog, we can go over everything revealed for Democratic Detonation so far, including its release date, new weapons, armor, and (most importantly) capes.

Helldivers 2’s Democratic Detonation Premium Warbond drops on April 11, 2024. At which point – as the devs put it – “the time for stealth is over”.

This is because this latest Premium Warbond lives up to its name by bringing a ton of explosive options to your arsenal. Stalwart champions of Managed Democracy have no need for stealth when blowing things up is just as effective.

New primary weapons in Helldivers 2

Arrowhead Game Studios Activate your inner vampire hunter with an explosive crossbow.

Speaking of blowing things up, the Democratic Detonation features a host of new firepower options centered around making things go boom. Unlocking any of these will have you pulping bugs into goo and bots into piles of scrap.

Here’s a list of the new weapons coming in Helldivers 2’s Democratic Detonation Warbond and some fun little descriptions from the devs:

BR-14 Adjudicator Rifle : Deliver righteous judgement to your enemies with accuracy. This armour-penetrating assault rifle is best used against smaller groups.

: Deliver righteous judgement to your enemies with accuracy. This armour-penetrating assault rifle is best used against smaller groups. R-36 Eruptor Rifle : Keep your distance… this bolt-action rifle fires jet-assisted shells that explode shrapnel in all directions upon impact. All directions. Even your face.

: Keep your distance… this bolt-action rifle fires jet-assisted shells that explode shrapnel in all directions upon impact. All directions. Even your face. CB-9 Exploding Crossbow: Kaboom! Enjoy powerful exploding bolts that dish out max damage upon direct impact. Gravity must be accounted for when aiming.

New secondary weapons & Utility Booster in Helldivers 2

Arrowhead Game Studios This grenade-launching pistol is about to become every Helldiver’s favorite sidearm.

It’s not just your go-to weapons that will receive an injection of explosivity with Democratic Detonation. Arrowhead has revealed an awesome new sidearm and possibly the most useful booster in Helldivers 2 so far.

Here are the currently revealed auxiliary inclusions of this latest Premium Warbond:

G-123 Thermite Grenade : This little beauty can stick to surfaces before burning up to a toasty 2000°C.

: This little beauty can stick to surfaces before burning up to a toasty 2000°C. GP-31 Grenade Pistol : Does what it says on the label – a pistol that fires grenades. Don’t forget to reload between shots though.

: Does what it says on the label – a pistol that fires grenades. Don’t forget to reload between shots though. Expert Extraction Pilot Booster: Need to get out of a jam fast? This booster lowers the time it takes for the extraction shuttle to reach the extraction beacon. Home in time for dinner.

New armor in Helldivers 2

Arrowhead Game Studios Don’t just die like the Death Korps of Krieg, look like them.

As with other Premium Warbonds in Helldivers 2, Democratic Detonation brings a new set of light, medium, and heavy armor to the soldiers of Super Earth. If you’re going to slow-walk away from the explosions created by your new weapons, you’ll want to do it in style.

These are the names of the new sets with some fun flavor text from Arrowhead:

CE-07 Demolition Specialist (Light): Originally worn by Lunar terraformers, this suit can withstand rapid changes in pressure, heat, and personal velocity.

Originally worn by Lunar terraformers, this suit can withstand rapid changes in pressure, heat, and personal velocity. CE-27 Ground Breaker (Medium): “The ground is just another obstacle that hasn’t yet been cleared.” – SGM Janet Jones, Excavation Corps Founder.

“The ground is just another obstacle that hasn’t yet been cleared.” – SGM Janet Jones, Excavation Corps Founder. FS-55 Devastator (Heavy): Domestic versions of this armor allow colonial farmers to safely plant crops and mines side-by-side while staying in one piece.

Of course, Helldivers 2’s Democratic Detonation Warbond also brings some new capes and emotes along with it. You can check those out in the trailer above.

We don’t have the details on Medal cost for each item or what tier to find them in but we’ll be sure to add that info here when it’s available.