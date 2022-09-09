MoistCr1TiKal absolutely flames Halo Infinite developers over “embarrassing” roadmap

MoistCr1TiKal did not hold back in his flame of Halo Infinite developers, 343, calling them the “worst” game developer.

Halo Infinite has been a massive disappointment to fans of the series, who have criticized the game’s bland, lacking content.

Many features that were promised when Infinite was initially announced were removed or delayed, despite assurances from the developers.

Prominent streamers and fans of the series like CouRage have been vocal about the game’s failings and now Charlie ‘MoistCr1TiKal’ White is adding his name to the list.

MoistCr1TiKal calls 343 the worst developer

The YouTuber and Halo fan recently posted a video discussing Halo Infinite’s newly-released roadmap.

Despite his past fondness for the franchise, MoistCr1TiKal is clearly frustrated with the lack of content.

MoistCr1TiKal recalled a recent stream where he was upset about the Halo Infinite roadmap, which he called “laughable.”

When discussing Halo Infinite, the content creator made his complaints perfectly clear.

“It’s a good game gameplay wise and the campaign’s pretty fun…but unfortunately [Halo Infinite] launched without any content at all…But the community was under the impression that they would be adding content to the game…but they really haven’t. They’ve barely even been drip feeding this thing to keep it on life support.”

This failure to provide any new content is causing the game to die, MoistCr1TiKal said, and lamented Halo Infinite’s “embarrassing” roadmap.

As an example of 343’s neglect, the content creator pointed to the fact that the developer canceled implementing the split screen feature, a staple of the series since the original Halo.

To pour salt in the wound, he noted that some Halo fans were able to successfully get split screen into Halo Infinite by using a glitch.

While he does acknowledge that there are some other developers with terrible work environments and histories of harassment, he bases this opinion on which developers make the worst games.

In that regard, it’s clear that MoistCr1TiKal thinks 343 stands out as the worst of the bunch.