MoistCr1TiKal responds to concerns he’ll start paywalling YouTube content

MoistCr1TiKal cleared up some confusion surrounding recent members-only videos on YouTube and revealed a unique benefit that those who join will soon enjoy.

Just like Twitch, YouTubers can enable a system allowing users to pay a set amount of money to support the creator. They’re called subs on Twitch, while YouTube refers to them as members.

MoistCr1TiKal recently started using his members’ option, uploading exclusive videos for paying fans to enjoy. Many were confused and curious as to whether Moist was going the way of the Try Guys and offering new content for paying members.

The YouTuber revealed in a video that the ‘exclusive content’ he’s uploading for paying members is just raw, unedited footage of to-be-released videos. Occasionally, he’ll offer a video a day or so early as well.

“I recently started looking at some other channels and noticed that they’re doing some really cool s**t for memberships. I’ve added another tier for a dollar and started posting unedited, raw videos or early access videos,” Moist said.

“Sometimes those videos pop up on non-members feeds, which has naturally led to some people thinking that I’m taking content away from them and putting it behind [the membership].”

(Topic starts at 4:23)

Moist revealed another extremely unique reward coming to members in the near future. He has had a crane game from GamerSupps in the background of his stream for months, and revealed that members will soon be able to remotely play the machine to win physical prizes.

He didn’t reveal what prizes would be available but mentioned that the feature is “about three weeks” from being usable.

This isn’t the first time in 2024 that the YouTube star has addressed confusion surrounding what he does with his channel. Back in April, he spoke on claims that he used cash giveaways as a way to get tax breaks.