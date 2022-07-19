MoistCr1TiKal issues ‘brutally difficult’ $20,000 Halo 2 challenge

Ryan Lemay . 5 minutes ago

Streamer MoistCr1tiKal issued a Halo 2 challenge that has never been completed before for a chance at $20,000.

Halo Infinite received harsh criticism from the community. NICKMERCS recently slammed 343‘s handling of the game, stating, “everyone at that f**king company should be ashamed of themselves. 343 is a joke.”

Campaigns usually highlight Halo games, but Halo Infinite controversially launched without a co-op campaign. Halo 2’s campaign was considered a weaker entry in the original trilogy. The campaign is also one of the hardest in the franchise.

MoistCr1tiKal challenged Halo players to accomplish something never done before in Halo 2.

What is MoistCr1TiKal’s $20,000 Halo 2 challenge?

HCS Intel shared a clip from MoistCr1TiKal’s July 16 YouTube video.

The streamer said he would offer $20,000 to the first person who completes Halo 2 on Legendary difficulty with all skull modifiers except Envy applied and must be done without dying once.

MoistCr1TiKal emphasized that the challenge must be done live on either YouTube or Twitch and be completed solo. No cheating is allowed but any glitches included in the base game can be exploited.

HCS Intel stated that nobody has been able to complete the challenge in the 18 years since Halo 2’s initial release.

Initially, MoistCr1TiKal issued the challenge in a June 24 YouTube video offering $5,000 for anyone that completed the challenge. The YouTuber “underestimated” the challenge’s difficulty, and nobody could finish it.

Anyone that completes the challenge can submit their videos directly to MoistCr1TiKal. The streamer also created a Discord channel for people to discuss strategies.

Fire up a stream and give the challenge a try for yourself.