Moistcr1tikal slams “objectively horrible” Modern Warfare 3 campaign

Charlie “Moistcr1tikal” White was left outraged after completing the Modern Warfare 3 campaign, reviewing Activision’s latest release as “the worst Call of Duty campaign ever made.”

Activision made the Modern Warfare 3 campaign playable, for those who pre-ordered the game, on November, 1 across PC, Xbox, and Playstation.

The developers of the game had been teasing Call of Duty fans about the return of one of the franchises’ most notorious villains, Makarov, and players were excited to see how he would be incorporated into the newest CoD release.

However, Moistcr1tikal broadcasted his “embarrassing” campaign experience for those who weren’t sure whether Modern Warfare 3 would be worth its AAA price tag, and he ended up absolutely slamming the game in his review.

Moistcr1tikal brands Modern Warfare 3 campaign as “embarrassing”

Charlie revealed a conclusive video detailing his thoughts on the MW3 campaign in a video, posted to his YouTube on November, 4: “MW3 is the Worst Call of Duty Campaign Ever.“

The Modern Warfare 3 campaign had been getting awful reviews, with players accidentally giving an onslaught of negative reviews to the 2011 MW3, partly due to its short playtime which one of Moistcr1tikals viewers tried to warn him about: “Just played it, it took about 6 hours,” one fan warned.

“Yeah but that is for an ordinary person, I’m not a person, I’m a gamer, so I should be able to get that done in half the time,” Charlie jokingly replied to his viewer.

Moistcr1tikal wasn’t pleased with the “warzone,” or “DMZ” style of the campaign, which was also featured and disliked in the MW2 game: “I’m assuming the whole campaign is just doing this sh*t. That is even more lazy and lame than I would have ever expected from Call of Duty, that’s crazy. It’s actually just DLC for Modern Warfare 2.”

Moistcr1tikal finished the entire Modern Warfare 3 just under four hours later, and was left “flabbergasted” at the “objectively horrible” MW3 campaign:

“Wow…holy sh*t that was bad […] that was worse than I expected […] This is without a shadow of a doubt the worst Call of Duty Campaign ever made.”

However, the campaign itself wasn’t the only part of the game that was slammed by players, as people were disappointed and upset by the poor quality of the game and graphics that were “riddled with issues.“