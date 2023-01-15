MoistCr1tikal mortified after accidentally roasting an entire lobby of kids

Streamer MoistCr1tikal had an “embarrassing” moment when playing a racing game aimed at younger audiences. IT turned out the game defaults to an “open mic” setting, meaning that Cr1itikal spent a good minute potentially trash-talking kids.

MoistCr1tikal, a.k.a Charlie White, is known to dive into various niche games with dwindling or predominantly young player bases to shake up his “variety streams.”

One such recent release got recommended to him, KartRider: Drift, a cross-platform racing game.

Due to the game being free, on mobile, and having such cutesy aesthetics, it’s not a stretch to imagine many young people enjoying it.

While playing he jokingly trash-talked his opponents, as he often does, for content purposes. Little did he realize, not only his stream heard the insults, but the entire lobby as he was on “open mic” settings. All of the happenings were quickly clipped.

MoistCr1tikal’s reaction to possibly insulting kids over mic

Charlie was in denial at first as heard in the clip: “I highly doubt it’s open mic, if it was open mic I would absolutely hear these kids like ‘goo goo gaa gaa-ing’. No shot.”

But he soon noticed his microphone icon reacting to his voice in-game. “Oh my god, that’s so f**king embarrassing, I’m so sorry kids, holy s**t,” said Charlie when he noticed he has been broadcasting his voice to the entire lobby.

Many reactions to the Reddit thread that featured this clip noticed how baffling this design choice is in a game that targets children.

“Having open mic as the default setting is such bad design lol,” commented one user. Before another one adds: “In the case of a game intended for children – it might also be illegal (in certain jurisdictions)”.

Regardless, many of Moist’s viewers found the whole affair hilarious, even if the streamer himself was somewhat mortified by his accidental roasting of an entire lobby.