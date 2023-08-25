MoistCr1TiKal explains why he’s elated with YouTube streams after move away from Twitch

MoistCr1TiKal has explained why he’s already elated with his new YouTube streams just days after his move away from Twitch.

On August 15, MoistCr1TiKal announced he and Twitch agreed to terminate his Twitch contract, saying he wanted greater freedom. This announcement came in sync with his official return to YouTube streaming.

However, the YouTube streams didn’t start off all too well as Charlie revealed the many issues he faced getting used to the platform. From the stream title not changing to a lower broadcast quality, and even finding out that YouTube didn’t send out notifications to subscribers, it wasn’t all smooth sailing early on.

Despite the initial difficulties, however, Charlie has now gone on record and explained that he’s over the moon with how his pivot to YouTube has been received by the community.

In a video discussing the creator of the Pink Suace going broke, he briefly talked about the streams he had been doing on YouTube, explaining that he was elated with how fans have been receiving it.

“I want to give a huge thank you to everyone that’s been coming into the streams. I’ve been doing them on YouTube recently, and it’s been amazing,” Charlie said.

“I’ve been absolutely f***ing loving the YouTube streams so I just want to say huge thanks because it’s been really hype, it’s been so much fun. So I’m going to keep doing YouTube streams.”

It seems for the foreseeable future, Charlie will be streaming on YouTube despite the problems he faced during his return. This also goes against his comments at the time of the Twitch departure wherein, he teased the possibility of streaming across a wide mix of platforms.

Charlie had been a regular streamer on Twitch ever since his start on the internet, even streaming on the platform back when it was called Justin.tv. He had cited a lack of creative flexibility under his Twitch contract as one of the main reasons for leaving, with the contract’s payment also being too low to fund his esports team, Moist Esports.