Xbox Game Pass April 2022: All new games and everything leaving on console and PC

Microsoft’s subscription service is about to add new titles as part of the Xbox Game Pass April 2022 lineup. Here’s all we know so far.

Microsoft’s monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, is a must-subscribe for anyone with an Xbox console, a gaming PC, or a phone that can handle playing games via the cloud.

Just since the start of 2022 we’ve seen the likes of Hitman 3, Rainbow Six: Extraction, Total War: Warhammer III, and Weird West added to the service — showing there really is a little something for everyone.

Will that continue? Here’s all we know about the Xbox Game Pass lineup for April 2022.

Game Pass April 2022 additions

Here’s everything we know of that’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in March. Don’t worry if there’s nothing for you right now, though, as Microsoft will unveil more very soon.

New announcements are listed in bold.

MLB: The Show 22 (Console) – April 5

Expect more games to be added to the lineup in the coming days, usually through the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account.

Games Leaving Game Pass in April 2022

Microsoft’s service rotates games in and out of its library, so expect a few games to be removed.

You’ll be given at least a few days’ notice, though, so you can either finish up the game before it leaves or buy it at a discount before it’s gone.

Leaving April 1

Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Shadowkeep, and Forsaken (PC)

Game Pass March 2022 Announcement Date

Game Pass titles don’t have a set reveal date, and Microsoft usually teases them at regular intervals. Expect some mention of the lineup in the opening days of March, with more revealed through Twitter posts (and sometimes memes) in the weeks that follow.

We’ll be sure to update this page as we hear more, but for a look on the other side of the fence, why not check out everything we know about Sony’s rumored Game Pass competitor.