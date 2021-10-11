All Halo Infinite vehicles: Warthog, Banshee, Scorpion, more

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will bring back most of the classic vehicles from the series. Here are each of the Halo Infinite vehicles confirmed so far.

Halo Infinite will be with us on December 8, and its multiplayer is looking promising. The Halo series was a huge driver in popularising console shooters back on the original Xbox, so this next entry has big shoes to fill.

All eyes will be on the game’s multiplayer to see if it measures up, so 343 Industries will be keen to bring back as many classic features as possible. This also extends to the vehicles in Halo Infinite, which brings back classics from throughout the series. Here’s every Halo Infinite vehicle confirmed so far.

All Halo Infinite vehicles

The following Halo Infinite vehicles will be returning in the game’s multiplayer and campaign:

Banshee

The Banshee is a classic Halo vehicle from the original game. Highly maneuverable and quick, the Banshee allows players to perform barrel rolls and other impressive tricks. It comes equipped with a plasma cannon for troops and a fuel rod cannon for aiming at other vehicles.

Chopper

The vehicle of choice for Covenant Brutes, the Chopper first appeared in Halo 3 and returns for Halo Infinite. Unlike the Banshee, the Chopper protects the driver from a frontal assault all while laying down firepower from a distance. It’s slower than the banshee, but not by much.

Ghost

The Ghost has been a staple of the Halo series since the very first game. It’s agile but doesn’t feature very strong armor or guns. We’d advise using it primarily for transport or against single foes. If taking fire from multiple directions, abandon the vehicle or find something stronger.

Mongoose

First arriving in Halo 3, the Mongoose is ideal for transporting two players across the battlefield quickly. Although the Mongoose leaves both passengers exposed to gunfire, so get to your destination and disembark, before the enemy picks you off.

There’s a second variant known as the Gungoose. This allows players to shoot at the enemy while on the move, but those within are still vulnerable due to the vehicle’s lack of armor.

Warthog

The Warthog is the classic Halo transport, it offers medium protection and firepower. The vehicle is helpful for spraying bullets at ground troops or for blasting from one side of the map to another quickly. However, it won’t last long when surrounded or when up against rockets.

A second variant is equipped with twin rockets. This packs much more of a punch and is designed for getting in, firing the rockets, then making a speedy getaway.

Razorback

The Razorback is a modified Warthog designed for safely transporting players from one side of the map to another. Its added armor means that it’s more likely to survive the journey than its predecessor. However, it doesn’t feature the firepower of some vehicles.

Scorpion

Now we’re talking. The Scorpion is the classic Halo tank and like its namesake, packs one hell of a sting. It’s also able to plow into troops and shield its occupants from danger. Multiple rockets can destroy one, so the key is to keep moving. Naturally, the tank is slower than most other vehicles, but its maneuverability is still reasonably good. It’s available on Big Team Battle modes.

Wasp

Introduced in Halo 5, the Wasp is humanity’s answer to the Banshee, although it offers more protection. However, it’s still designed for scouting and pot-shots, and won’t last long in a sustained firefight.

Wraith

The Wraith is the Covenant’s answer to a Scorpion. It first appeared in the original Halo and is a firm fan favorite. The tank is heavily armored and is equipped with a deadly plasma mortar cannon. It’s harder to master than the Scorpion, but its guns go further and do more damage.