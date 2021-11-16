How to unlock Halo Infinite 20th Anniversary rewards

Halo Infinite officially launched early on November 15, 2021, and players can pick up some great cosmetic rewards to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Xbox and Halo: Combat Evolved.

It’s been six years since Halo 5 and, with Infinite having been delayed for a year, players’ thirst for fresh Halo action is being satiated.

November 15 also happened to be the 20th anniversary of Xbox, with the game launching in celebration of it, kicking off in beta with the start of Season 1.

To repay fans for their patience and love shown to Halo over the years, devs 343 made the 20th Anniversary collection completely free for fans, with Armor Coating, emblems, and more to improve your Spartan’s look in-game. Here’s how to get it.

How to get Halo Infinite 20th Anniversary reward cosmetics

The 20th Anniversary collection of reward cosmetics is very easy to obtain. In fact, if you’ve already played the game, you probably already own them.

To unlock the Halo Infinite 20th Anniversary rewards, all you need to do is launch the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta and log in anytime before November 22.

After November 22, there will be no way to unlock these rewards, so make sure you get in and obtain them before you miss out.

What are Halo Infinite 20th Anniversary rewards?

There are several cosmetic rewards unlocked in the 20th-anniversary celebrations, to give your character a lick of extra personality when dominating your opponents in Halo Infinite.

Here’s what’s included:

Armor Platinum Anniversary Armor Coating

Assault Rifle Platinum Anniversary Armor Coating

Warthog Platinum Anniversary Armor Coating

“Assembled” Emblems

Blue Team Weapon Charm

Heart Emblem Set

Veteran fans of the franchise will feel comfortable with these cosmetics, as the Platinum Anniversary Armor Coating is meant to mimic the color scheme of Master Chief’s Spartan Armor in Halo: Combat Evolved.

Make sure to check out our Halo Infinite Season 1 hub for all the details on Halo’s highly-anticipated new game.