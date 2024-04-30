Fortnite players recall “sweaty” Battle Pass following Superhero Day

Following Superhero Day, Fortnite players are reminiscing over a sweaty Battle Pass that required some tough grind in the past.

In an ode to Superhero Day, Fortnite users are missing a classic superhero crossover from Chapter 2 Season 4: Nexus War seasonal update, introducing Marvel heroes and villains to the game.

The Battle Pass solely focused on Marvel skins, and unlocking them and progressing over level 200 required a huge effort. While Epic released multiple quests, new Mythics, an LTM, and a live event at the time, it was still sweaty enough for some players to level up.

One player posted on Reddit and asked players if they managed to finish the Nexus War Battle Pass. To which, another replied, “I have no idea how I didn’t get a higher level. I played 437 matches, had 89 wins, and I’m pretty sure I did all the quests/coins. Stopped playing after that and got back into Chapter 5 Season 1.”

Some players argued how the grind was “crazy” for which they had to complete “every single quest available, across all the incredibly unbalanced LTMs there was.” They are thankful for “unlimited quests that gave 1K XP each” back in the day and players could stack multiple quests in a match.

A fourth player suggests, “One of the few seasons I got all the super styles. Loved that season, really wish Epic wouldn’t lock collabs to Battle Passes though. Seriously, sell them in the shop, and give everyone the normal styles. Heck, include the super styles with some quests too.”

Fortnite players are no strangers to grinding a Battle Pass to get their money’s worth. They hustle each season to get to level 200 and unlock all the rewards contained in the pass including the Bonus Rewards section that’s locked past level 100.

Epic releases plenty of quests each season that upon completion help them level up faster. On the other hand, the three new game modes and UEFN maps also grant XP to players making leveling up far easier.

However back in Chapter 2 when only Battle Royale and Creative were the only methods to gain XP, players wish they had as many options then as they do now.