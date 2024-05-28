GamingMultiversus

MultiVersus Season 1 Battle Pass: All rewards, price, more

Sourav Banik
WB Games

MultiVersus Season 1 has started, and it includes a fresh Battle Pass with enticing new rewards. Here’s everything you need to know about the Season 1 Battle Pass.

After a short Open Beta stint in 2023, Warner Brothers has finally launched MultiVersus. It’s bigger and better than ever, with a large roster of Fighters, new currencies, perks for returning players, and a lot more.

Like other games, MultiVersus also has a Battle Pass system which you can grind through and earn multiple rewards from. These rewards include essential currencies that are necessary to purchase items and unlock more Fighters.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Season 1 Battle Pass and all the rewards you can get from it.

Multiversus Jason, Joker, and Agent SmithPlayer First Games

MultiVersus Season 1 Battle Pass start and end date

MultiVersus Season 1 Battle Pass started on May 28 and will end on July 23, 2024.

This means you have 56 days or 8 weeks in total, to grind and earn every reward from the Battle Pass.

MultiVersus Season 1 Battle Pass price

The Season 1 Premium Battle Pass is free for Open Beta players who log in to MultiVersus by June 11.

You get Jason Voorhees for free as the first reward in a Battle Pass that otherwise requires Fighter Currency to unlock.

All MultiVersus Season 1 Battle Pass rewards

a variant of LeBron in Multiversus Season 1 BattlepassPlayer First Games
AmaZone Defense LeBron is a rare variant.

MultiVersus Season 1’s Battle Pass offers 70 tiers consisting of fighter variants, currencies, ringouts, badges, taunts (emotes), and more.

Here are all the levels and their rewards:

LevelReward
1Jason (Fighter)
2Once A Crystal Gem (Free Uncommon Profile Banner)
3Queen of Calamity (Rare Profile Icon)
4Pass the Salt (Rare Taunt)
5Uncommon Gem Booster Crate (Free)
6100x Gleamium
7Velma Ringouts (Badge)
8Rick Ringouts (Badge)
9400x Fighter Currency (Free)
10Wildfire (Epic Ringout)
11Superman Ringouts (Free Badge)
12Chest Pound (Rare Taunt)
13AmaZone Defense LeBron (Rare Variant)
14Marvin’s Wardrobe (Free Epic Profile Banner)
15500x Fighter Currency (Free)
16Jack of Carrots, Doc (Free Uncommon Profile Icon)
17150x Gleamium
18500x Perk Currency (Free)
19Two Face Coin Flip (Free Epic Ringout)
20King of Shadows (Rare Profile Icon)
21Biker Stripe (Free Rare Variant)
22Spiritual Awakening (Rare Ringout)
23Lightning Bolt (Free Epic Taunt)
24100x Gleamium
25Arya Ringouts (Free Badge)
26Black Adam Bolt (Epic Ringout)
27Uncommon Gem Booster Crate (Free)
28Man of Tomorrow (Epic Profile Icon)
29Reading (Epic Taunt)
30Uncommon Gem Booster Crate
31500x Fighter Currency
321000x Perk Currency
33Uncommon Gem Booster Crate (Free)
34Steven Ringouts (Badge)
35Comics 66′ (Epic Ringout)
36From the Ashes (Free Epic Profile Banner)
37500x Fighter Currency
38Matrix Code Jason Voorhees (Uncommon Variant)
39200x Gleamium (Free)
40Split The Guard (Legendary Ringout)
41Game of Thrones Astrolabe (Free Legendary Profile Icon)
42Tycoon Reindog (Rare Variant)
43Buff Nanner (Free Legendary Profile Icon)
44Uncommon Gem Booster Crate (Free)
45Wonder Woman Ringouts (Free Badge)
46Rainicorns and Rainbows (Legendary Ringout)
47700x Fighter Currency (Free)
48The Clown Prince of Crime (Free Epic Profile Icon)
49500x Perk Currency
50Intrepid Velma (Rare Variant)
51Uncommon Gem Booster Crate (Free)
52Toodles, Doc (Epic Taunt)
53500x Perk Currency (Free)
54Muddy Jake (Rare Variant)
55Moonwalk (Legendary Taunt)
56Morty Ringouts (Free Badge)
57Ride The Wave (Rare Ringout)
58Black Adam – Angry (Free Legendary Taunt)
59300x Gleamium
60Iron Giant Ringouts (Badge)
61Adventure Time! (Epic Profile Icon)
62Tasmanian She-Devil (Epic Variant)
63700x Fighter Currency (Free)
64Uncommon Gem Booster Crate (Free)
65Oracle’s Reading (Epic Ringout)
66New Fiends (Legendary Profile Icon)
67Wedding Steven (Free Rare Variant)
68Lurking Jason (Legendary Profile Banner)
69300x Gleamium (Free)
70Uber Jason (Legendary Variant)

All these rewards are divided into Free and Premium tiers. So, if you don’t want to purchase it, you get plenty of free rewards to enjoy. However, that’s not all – you will continue earning Uncommon Gem Booster Crates as bonus rewards, in case you finish the Battle Pass early.

While that’s all about the Season 1 Battle Pass, check out the best characters to use in MultiVersus. For enthusiasts, MultiVersus also has quite a few easter eggs to look out for.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech