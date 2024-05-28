MultiVersus Season 1 Battle Pass: All rewards, price, more

MultiVersus Season 1 has started, and it includes a fresh Battle Pass with enticing new rewards. Here’s everything you need to know about the Season 1 Battle Pass.

After a short Open Beta stint in 2023, Warner Brothers has finally launched MultiVersus. It’s bigger and better than ever, with a large roster of Fighters, new currencies, perks for returning players, and a lot more.

Like other games, MultiVersus also has a Battle Pass system which you can grind through and earn multiple rewards from. These rewards include essential currencies that are necessary to purchase items and unlock more Fighters.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Season 1 Battle Pass and all the rewards you can get from it.

MultiVersus Season 1 Battle Pass started on May 28 and will end on July 23, 2024.

This means you have 56 days or 8 weeks in total, to grind and earn every reward from the Battle Pass.

MultiVersus Season 1 Battle Pass price

The Season 1 Premium Battle Pass is free for Open Beta players who log in to MultiVersus by June 11.

You get Jason Voorhees for free as the first reward in a Battle Pass that otherwise requires Fighter Currency to unlock.

All MultiVersus Season 1 Battle Pass rewards

Player First Games AmaZone Defense LeBron is a rare variant.

MultiVersus Season 1’s Battle Pass offers 70 tiers consisting of fighter variants, currencies, ringouts, badges, taunts (emotes), and more.

Here are all the levels and their rewards:

Level Reward 1 Jason (Fighter) 2 Once A Crystal Gem (Free Uncommon Profile Banner) 3 Queen of Calamity (Rare Profile Icon) 4 Pass the Salt (Rare Taunt) 5 Uncommon Gem Booster Crate (Free) 6 100x Gleamium 7 Velma Ringouts (Badge) 8 Rick Ringouts (Badge) 9 400x Fighter Currency (Free) 10 Wildfire (Epic Ringout) 11 Superman Ringouts (Free Badge) 12 Chest Pound (Rare Taunt) 13 AmaZone Defense LeBron (Rare Variant) 14 Marvin’s Wardrobe (Free Epic Profile Banner) 15 500x Fighter Currency (Free) 16 Jack of Carrots, Doc (Free Uncommon Profile Icon) 17 150x Gleamium 18 500x Perk Currency (Free) 19 Two Face Coin Flip (Free Epic Ringout) 20 King of Shadows (Rare Profile Icon) 21 Biker Stripe (Free Rare Variant) 22 Spiritual Awakening (Rare Ringout) 23 Lightning Bolt (Free Epic Taunt) 24 100x Gleamium 25 Arya Ringouts (Free Badge) 26 Black Adam Bolt (Epic Ringout) 27 Uncommon Gem Booster Crate (Free) 28 Man of Tomorrow (Epic Profile Icon) 29 Reading (Epic Taunt) 30 Uncommon Gem Booster Crate 31 500x Fighter Currency 32 1000x Perk Currency 33 Uncommon Gem Booster Crate (Free) 34 Steven Ringouts (Badge) 35 Comics 66′ (Epic Ringout) 36 From the Ashes (Free Epic Profile Banner) 37 500x Fighter Currency 38 Matrix Code Jason Voorhees (Uncommon Variant) 39 200x Gleamium (Free) 40 Split The Guard (Legendary Ringout) 41 Game of Thrones Astrolabe (Free Legendary Profile Icon) 42 Tycoon Reindog (Rare Variant) 43 Buff Nanner (Free Legendary Profile Icon) 44 Uncommon Gem Booster Crate (Free) 45 Wonder Woman Ringouts (Free Badge) 46 Rainicorns and Rainbows (Legendary Ringout) 47 700x Fighter Currency (Free) 48 The Clown Prince of Crime (Free Epic Profile Icon) 49 500x Perk Currency 50 Intrepid Velma (Rare Variant) 51 Uncommon Gem Booster Crate (Free) 52 Toodles, Doc (Epic Taunt) 53 500x Perk Currency (Free) 54 Muddy Jake (Rare Variant) 55 Moonwalk (Legendary Taunt) 56 Morty Ringouts (Free Badge) 57 Ride The Wave (Rare Ringout) 58 Black Adam – Angry (Free Legendary Taunt) 59 300x Gleamium 60 Iron Giant Ringouts (Badge) 61 Adventure Time! (Epic Profile Icon) 62 Tasmanian She-Devil (Epic Variant) 63 700x Fighter Currency (Free) 64 Uncommon Gem Booster Crate (Free) 65 Oracle’s Reading (Epic Ringout) 66 New Fiends (Legendary Profile Icon) 67 Wedding Steven (Free Rare Variant) 68 Lurking Jason (Legendary Profile Banner) 69 300x Gleamium (Free) 70 Uber Jason (Legendary Variant)

All these rewards are divided into Free and Premium tiers. So, if you don’t want to purchase it, you get plenty of free rewards to enjoy. However, that’s not all – you will continue earning Uncommon Gem Booster Crates as bonus rewards, in case you finish the Battle Pass early.

While that’s all about the Season 1 Battle Pass, check out the best characters to use in MultiVersus. For enthusiasts, MultiVersus also has quite a few easter eggs to look out for.