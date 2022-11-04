Halo Infinite Winter Update: Ranked improvements, new maps & everything we know

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

The Winter Update for Halo Infinite is shaping up to be the biggest one yet for the Microsoft exclusive, so let’s break down everything we know so far before it drops later this month.

Halo Infinite has been out for almost a year, and despite initial reception to the game being mostly positive, the Halo community has expressed their frustration at the game’s lack of updates and missing content.

Most notably, the game mode Forge still missing from Infinite as well as previously promised features like split screen Co-op now scrapped altogether.

However, the upcoming Winter Update promises lots of big changes to gameplay, content, customization, and much more. So without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Halo Infinite’s Winter update ahead of its release.

Contents:

New multiplayer maps & the arrival of Forge

After months of teasing and anticipation, Halo Infinite will finally be getting Forge. And while the delay has been a source of frustration for Halo players, the depth and freedom of Infinite’s Forge mode promise to be the best version to date.

As well as this, the Winter update will also be bringing with it two new Multiplayer maps. The maps – Argyle and Detachment – have both been created in the new version of Forge. Both include a UNSC backdrop and appear to be smaller maps.

However, the fact that they have both been built in Forge is a hopeful sign of big things to come.

New match XP system makes leveling much simpler

343 Industries This new XP system should make it easier for players to level up.

One of the most common complaints from the Halo Infinite community is how hard it can be to level up in Multiplayer. While players have the chance to earn weekly cosmetics and upgrades by completing challenges, gamers are finding it hard to level up the Battle Pass and unlock the rewards it includes.

Now, however, players will be able to earn XP for simply playing games. Match XP consists of:

XP for completing matches

Additional XP for your performance in the match (this accounts for things like being on the winning team, your end-of-match placement, and more)

Developers 343 are also reworking the weekly and daily challenge system to make it easier to complete. Completing the Ultimate Challenge will only require players to complete 10 challenges now, this number reducing from 20. Challenges will also no longer be playlist specific and be more “general.”

Revamped Playlist system includes permanent and rotational game types

343 Industries The Winter Update will bring more content for players to slide into.

With more Multiplayer game types than ever before, Halo Infinite will be moving forward with a clear Playlist system so that players know which games will be available at all times and which match types will be made available for a limited amount of time.

When the Winter Update goes live, the following game types will be featured in the Permanent playlist:

Quick Play

Big Team Battle

Ranked Arena

Fiesta

Tactical Slayer

Team Slayer

As well as these mainstays, Halo Infinite will include one rotational core slot and one rotational social slot.

Game types such as Team Doubles and Team Snipers will be included in the core slot while the likes of Social Slayer and Rumble Pit will feature in the social slot.

There will only be one match type per slot that will then be swapped out every two weeks for various purposes.

Matchmaking & Ranked changes, fixes, and reworks

343 Industries Halo Infinite will now have a more structured outline of Multiplayer game types.

Along with new content, the Winter Update will also be fixing up Matching and Ranked lobbies so that Halo players can dive into games without much of a fuss. In a recent blog post update, 343 explained that some of the areas of improvement for matching will include the following:

Local Region Matchmaking will make its debut

Improved logic for CSR progression

Improved rules for quitting with uneven teams

Halo Infinite’s Winter Update is set to go live on November 8, 2022. Following the initial update, additional content and game modes will be added to the game. The full roadmap for the Winter Update – as well as any further Halo Infinite content – can be seen here.

Be sure to check back in with this page when the Winter update does go live for the full patch notes and additional information 343 release alongside them.