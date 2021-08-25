Halo Infinite release date leaked for this year

Details surrounding Halo Infinite release date have been leaked by the official Microsoft Store, exciting fans around the world.

343 Industries has continually struggled to keep Halo Infinite leaks from cropping up, and we’ve seen a number of reveals regarding the game’s cosmetics, maps, and modes. However, the latest leak has been accidentally revealed by Microsoft themselves. Following a recent Microsoft Store page update, it now appears that we finally have an official release date for Halo Infinite.

For many Halo fans, the leaked release date will be exciting news and it looks like we won’t have to wait too much longer before Master Chief and co return. Whether this date will change remains to be seen, but it’s certainly great news for those looking to pick up the sci-fi shooter this year.

Halo Infinite release date revealed

Twitter user @ALumia_Italia noticed that Microsoft had updated Halo Infinite’s store page, finally giving fans an official release date. Halo Infinite has been given a release window of December 8, 2021.

@ALumia_Italia also noted that the original placeholder had been removed, further confirming that this could be a valid release date. “JFYI: this Microsoft Store listing has been live since August 26, 2020, with a placeholder release date. They updated the entire store listing a few hours ago, with the new release date and new description, screenshots…”

The Verge’s own Senior Editor Tom Warren was also quick to confirm this release date as well. It certainly looks very promising for Halo fans looking to dive into the action this year.

We’ll be updating this post once we get more information, so be sure to check back here for all the latest Halo Infinite release date updates.