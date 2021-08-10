Halo Infinite apparently taking Apex Legends-style approach to skins & cosmetics

Halo Infinite is shaping up to be one of the most promising titles in the series, but a recent leak suggests that cosmetics could take inspiration from games like Apex Legends.

The Halo series has always given players the opportunity to kit their Spartan out with various cosmetics. In fact, unlocking armor and kitting out your sci-fi super-soldier with the coolest designs has always been one of the most rewarding aspects of multiplayer.

While previous Halo games tailored customization around lore-specific apparel, Infinite aims to shake things up.

According to a prominent leaker, Halo Infinite will enable players to unlock armor that isn’t “true to the franchise.” If this news is to be believed, then this will likely mean players will be able to earn and purchase seasonal-themed skins – similar to how Respawn designs Apex Legends cosmetics.

Halo Infinite cosmetic leaks

Just like most modern FPS games, Halo Infinite will feature numerous battle passes, cosmetics, and customization options. However, unlike Apex Legends and Warzone – 343 Industries is enabling players to choose which battle pass to level up. This means any cosmetics and items can be earned after their initial release.

While this is exciting news in itself, renowned leaker Tom Henderson has now dropped some interesting details surrounding the in-game itemization. “If you think Halo Infinite cosmetics are going to be true to the franchise, you’re in for a surprise,” Tweeted Tom.

If you think #HaloInfinite cosmetics are going to be "true to the franchise", you're in for a surprise. It seems like they are going down a similar route to Apex Legends to me, with a lot of wacky stuff. One skin appears to be a snowman to release around Christmas for example. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 10, 2021

“It seems like [343 Industries] are going down a similar route to Apex Legends to me, with a lot of wacky stuff. One skin appears to be a snowman to release around Christmas for example.”

While every leak and rumor should be taken with a grain of salt, this news shouldn’t be all that surprising. After all, Apex Legends and Warzone have proven just how popular whackier cosmetics can be.

Time will soon tell whether or not Snowman Spartans and Easter Elites will be roaming around the battlefield, but for now, it looks promising for those that enjoy the silly side of gaming.