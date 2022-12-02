Where to buy Pokemon TCG Holiday calendar 2022 – and what’s included?

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Advent calendars, or Pokemon TCG Holiday calendars, are a perfect gift for any trainer around the world during the holiday season. Each day you can pull Pokemon cards, toys, or a wide variety of other rewards. Here, we’ll show you where you can still buy one and what’s included.

The Christmas – or holiday – season, in general, is always an exciting time for Pokemon fans.

In Scarlet and Violet, there should be some seasonal content to engage with, and the same can be said for Niantic’s Pokemon Go.

But if you’re looking to surprise somebody with a boatload of gifts in one purchase, there may not be a better present than the Pokemon Holiday calendar in 2022.

Article continues after ad

Is the Pokemon TCG Advent calendar sold out?

The Pokemon Holiday calendar is officially sold out on the Pokemon Center website.

Though, there are other places to go if you still want to buy one – so don’t let that stop you.

Where to buy Pokemon Holiday calendar: Stores and Price

You can purchase the Pokemon Holiday 2022 calendar for $95.00+ unopened on TCGplayer.com.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Pokemon The Pokemon TCG Holiday Calendar 2022 is stacked with rewards.

The original price of the item was $49.99, for reference.

What’s inside the Pokemon TCG Holiday calendar 2022?

The following items can be found inside the Pokemon advent calendar 2022:

8 foil promo cards with a festive stamp, including 2 Pokémon V and 1 Pokémon VMAX

2 Pokémon coins

2 colorful sticker sheets

1 sidekick dangler

6 Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Series booster packs

6 Pokémon TCG 3-card fun packs

A code card for Pokémon TCG Live

So – there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about the Holiday calendar, including where you can buy it, what’s included, and how much it’s going to cost you.

Article continues after ad

For more Pokemon buy guides, including the most valuable cards in the Sword & Shield or Silver Tempest sets, check out our Pokemon news page.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.