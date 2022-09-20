Most valuable Pokemon cards you can pull in TCG Sword & Shield set

The Pokemon TCG has released a number of expansions in recent years, and many of the cards have a surprising value. Below is a guide to the best cards from the Sword & Shield expansion sets.

The Pokemon TCG has seen turbulent times in recent years. From the sudden return in popularity among Players and collectors to massive shortages and product scalping through 2021, being involved in the Pokemon TCG has been an interesting experience for many.

Despite these issues, the Pokemon Sword & Shield expansions for the TCG have been some of the most spectacular in the last decade. Stunning full-art cards have reimagined fan favorites with vibrant illustrations, while new strategies like V, VMAX, and VSTAR cards have put players on the edges of their seats.

Below is a list of the most valuable and sought after cards currently available across the Pokemon Sword & Shield TCG expansion sets, and how to find them.

The Pokemon Company Silver Tempest will Release in November

How much do Sword & Shield cards sell for?

Pokemon cards that can be pulled from standard packs range in price, starting out at just a few cents and climbing to over 400 dollars.

These prices can go even higher when sold on bidding websites like eBay, though it is unlikely they will hit the thousand dollar mark thanks to the recent reprints of earlier sets.

Best cards in the Pokemon Sword & Shield TCG expansions

According to the compilation of listings provided by TCGplayer.com, the best and most valuable cards come from a variety of expansions. Below are the best cards players can pull – not including promos or limited prints – from the Pokemon Sword & Shield TCG expansions.

Umbreon VMAX (Alternate Art Secret) – Evolving Skies – $430+

Giratina V (Alternate Full Art) – Lost Origin – $260+

Rayquaza VMAX (Alternate Art Secret) – Evolving Skies – $240+

Charizard V (Alternate Full Art) – Brilliant Stars – $185+

Aerodactyl V (Alternate Full Art) – Lost Origin – $145+

Pikachu VMAX (Secret) – Vivid Voltage – 140+

Leafeon VMAX (Alternate Art Secret) – Evolving Skies – $140+

Gengar VMAX (Alternate Art Secret) – Fusion Strike – $135+

Glaceon VMAX (Alternate Art Secret) – Evolving Skies – $130+

Espeon VMAX (Alternate Art Secret) – Evolving Skies – $130+

Some of the most popular and valuable cards currently available are the Alternate Art Secret cards from the Evolving Skies expansions. Because of the difficult pull rates, print issues, and overall love of Eeveelutions, these cards have grown in value and make excellent additions to personal collections.

How to find Pokemon Sword & Shield TCG Expansions

Tricks for finding boosters or box sets from any of the Sword & Shield expansions can vary greatly. Newer sets like Lost Origin and Brilliant Stars can be found in retail stores barring any shortages or lurking scalpers. However, older sets like Darkness Ablaze, Vivid Voltage, or Rebel Clash can be much harder to come by. Even the Evolving Skies booster packs and ETBs can be tricky to track down.

The best way to buy boosters is at local card shops and retail stores directly after launch. Players can also purchase single cards from sets on reputable websites to avoid overpaying for rare options.

However, the most satisfying way to find these beautiful, valuable centerpieces of the Pokemon TCG is through pure luck during a pack opening. Anyone who pulls one of the above cards has found a true treasure – one that can either be kept as a prize or sold for a tidy profit.