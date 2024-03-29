Buying a house in Dragon’s Dogma 2 can be a very worthwhile endeavor, but it’ll cost you. Here’s how to buy a house in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Just like in games like Skyrim and other open-world RPGs, it’s possible to become a property owner in Dragon’s Dogma 2 by buying a house in various cities. As with most things in the game, this will cost you a pretty penny, and some players may be reluctant to spend so much on buying a house in Dragon’s Dogma 2. But just like buying a house in real life, property ownership in this fantasy world can be a worthwhile investment.

The opportunity to buy a house will present itself as you progress in the story and there will be homes for sale in both Vernworth and Bakbattahl. Here’s how to buy a house in Dragon’s Dogma 2, the benefits of doing it, and how much it will set you back. We’ll also explore the ramifications of not buying a house in the game.

Capcom Buying a house in Dragon’s Dogma 2 can make life much easier after a busy day of adventuring.

Should you buy a house in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Just like in real life, buying a house in Dragon’s Dogma 2 won’t be for everyone. We often found camping easier and cheaper in the first part of the game. However, as the story moved on, having a base of operations to rest and store items became a great help.

While coughing up over 20,000 or 30,000 gold is a big ask in Dragon’s Dogma 2, if you consider you need to spend 2000 gold a night at the inn, it soon becomes a smart investment. In the long run, you’ll save a lot of money, and once you’ve slept in your house around 10 times, you’ve already made your money back.

Once you’ve spent that money and you own the house, you can rest and heal your party for free. You can also store more items and make the place your own. We’d go as far as saying you should consider buying a home in every city you can in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to buy a house in Vernworth

While wandering around Vernworth, the first major city in the game, you’ll eventually bump into an NPC called Mildred. She usually can be found near the Stardrop Inn and she’s pretty easy to spot.

Chatting to her will start a quest called A Place to Call Home where she’ll let you stay in her house for a week for free. She essentially needs a housesitter, and this is a great way to get a free bed for a week of in-game time.

Once Mildred returns from her travels she’ll tell you that she’s leaving Vernworth and offers to sell you her house for 20,000 gold. You don’t need to say yes straight away, so you can go away and save your money, but once you return to Mildred and take her up on her offer, you’ll be a proud homeowner.

Capcom Camping is a way for players to heal when they’re too far from the comforts of home.

Buying a noble house in Vernworth

As you approach endgame you may find yourself with more wealth than you know what to do with, especially if you’re now saving tons of money from avoiding staying at the inn.

If you explore the center of Vernworth’s Noble Quarter, you’ll find an NPC called Salvatore who’s selling his impressive house for 200,000 gold. Of course, this is a lot of money, but this is a home fit for an Arisen.

While you may not have that sort of scratch until later in the game, this utterly unnecessary purchase is for those with money to burn, so we’d only recommend it to those who can easily afford it.

How to buy a house in Bakbattahl

There’s also a house for sale in Bakbattahl which doesn’t offer you a free week’s stay. However, it’s also a pretty good deal. To get this house, speak to an NPC called Adrea in the western side of the city’s Residential Ward.

Adrea will sell you the home for 30,000 gold. If you have the cash to hand then we recommend going for it, but if you need to go away and build up your wealth, then Adrea will be waiting for you to return.

Having a home in both cities will be a major help and will save you money on camping kits and ridiculously expensive nights at the inn.

