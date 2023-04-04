GTA RP streamer RatedEpicz mysteriously banned from NoPixel

Popular GTA RP streamer RatedEpicz has been hit with a permanent ban from the NoPixel server, and nobody appears to know why.

The NoPixel server recently celebrated the second anniversary of the popular 3.0 update that saw GTA RP, once again, boom in popularity and start to dominate on Twitch as everyone wanted to get involved.

While that popularity has started to quieten down a bit over the last few months, especially as big variety streamers have walked away from it, there are still plenty of hardcore roleplayers going strong.

Article continues after ad

However, fans of the servers have been left confused by the news that Chang Gang member RatedEpicz – who plays the Randy Bullet character – has been banned from NoPixel. And, it seems as if he won’t be able to overturn it anytime soon.

NoPixel owner Koil discusses RatedeEpicz perma ban

The Facebook Gaming streamer was banned on April 2nd, as several fans noted that his NoPixel forum account had been struck down by the banhammer out of the blue.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Any indefinite bans, or bans over 30 days, see accounts hit with the ‘permanently banned’ tag, but they can usually appeal it – just like how xQc returned to the server time and time again when he played. However, according to NoPixel owner Koil, Rated is unlikely to make a return.

Article continues after ad

“Every staff member pretty much unanimously decided to remove him from the community essentially, and that’s likely to not change even after 30 days,” Koil said. “That’s all you’re going to get, that’s all you’re going to know, and that’s just it.”

As of writing, Rated hasn’t posted anything on social media about his ban, but there have been plenty of calls from fans for him to speak out on the subject.

Article continues after ad

Back in January, the streamer was called out by his previous partner for alleged emotional abuse when they were dating.