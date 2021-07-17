 GTA fans think leaked GTA 6 Vice City screenshots might actually be real - Dexerto
GTA

GTA fans think leaked GTA 6 Vice City screenshots might actually be real

Published: 17/Jul/2021 11:22

by Connor Bennett
Vice City in Grand Theft Auto with updated graphics
Twitter: liltatowacho

GTA 6

Some Grand Theft Auto fans are convinced that the new ‘leaked’ screenshots of GTA 6’s map are real even though leakers have attempted to dismiss them.

To the annoyance of millions of fans around the world, Rockstar Games and Take-Two have remained pretty much silent on the topic of GTA 6, not even revealing if it’s being worked on yet.

That’s left fans seeking out information from elsewhere – be that searching for clues in GTA 5 and GTA Online or trusting the word of supposed leakers.

Regardless of official sources not saying anything, it appears as if GTA 6 will be headed to Vice City and there have already been a few leaked ‘screenshots’ of the expanded map and in-game activities. While some fans have dismissed them as yet more fakes, some fans are convinced.

Leaked GTA 6 map The leaked map reveals players can go to strip clubs, play basketball, and more.

Over the past few weeks, numerous leaked ‘screenshots’ have surfaced online – some showing vehicles being used in the supposed new city, and others have focused more on the map you see when you pause the game.

As these leaks have come out one after another, some fans have put them together to seemingly piece together parts of the map to create a full look at the new city. That’s sparked excitement in some fans who can’t help but point out that the new leaks link back to a few info drops from a few months back, with some even going back a year or so.

“Bro I’m comparing those lines on the pic and map. Identical. F**king identical. I’ve got a good feeling this is all legit,” said one excited fan. “The position of the strip compared to the location of the city and also that the landmass of the city on the screenshot seems to end on its right-hand side… To me, it looks like the screenshot and the map are mutual,” added Redditor mrREDman197.

I think there may be some weight to the plane screenshot, I’ve identified a few buildings in it. from GTA6

Some fans remain pessimistic about these leaks, suggesting that some of the images could come from GTA 5 mods or even other games like Flight Simulator and Cities Skylines.

Many, though, point to how Red Dead Redemption 2 leaks started to filter out in a similar way prior to its reveal. “In the screenshot, the map has colors. This was the same case with the RDR2 map leak,” noted one fan.

Of course, these could be the best fakes of all time and they’ve duped everyone, but we’ll have to wait and see if the optimistic GTA fans have got their hopes up for good reason or not.

