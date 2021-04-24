Will xQc return to GTA RP? Twitch star teases NoPixel comeback amid fourth ban - Dexerto

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is serving a fourth suspension from the NoPixel GTA RP server, but will he make a return? Some fans seem to think so.

The launch of NoPixel 3.0 has made GTA RP all the rage again on Twitch. The roleplaying server has attracted some of the biggest names in content creation, including xQc.

However, the former Overwatch League star has had a rocky go of things so far. He’s been banned on four separate occasions, his viewers have harassed other players, and he’s said that he’d never go back.

Despite all that, he has pleaded with the devs to be unbanned, and while it looked like he’d have to serve his full 30-day suspension, some fans believe he’ll be back sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

Will xQc be unbanned from GTA RP?

xQc was hit with his fourth ban on April 18, meaning he’d have to wait until mid-May to get back into Los Santos and start RP’ing with NoPixel players.

Read More: Best GTA RP servers and how to join them

However, during the start of his April 23 stream, fans believe that the Canadian dropped a hint that he’ll actually be returning soon and has changed his tune after saying that wouldn’t be the case.

“We win at reacting, we win at Minecraft records, we win at the book book book, and hopefully, we even win at roleplay,” xQc said before throwing his arms back and giving a knowing look at the camera.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Some viewers quickly spammed the chat asking he’d heard back from the NoPixel admins about getting his ban shortened, but xQc didn’t respond and moved on to getting on with his stream.

It could be the case that he gets unbanned sooner than expected, but when he’ll make a return is unknown. Last time, he dove right back in, but some streamers have been taking a break from GTA RP in order to not burn out, so he could wait until a few come back in that case.

Whenever that return might be, though, fans will be hoping he can stay in the good books of the admins and not suffer a fifth ban.