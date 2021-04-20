NoPixel owner Koil responds to xQc’s unban request from GTA RP - Dexerto

One of the co-owners of the NoPixel GTA RP server doesn’t seem to have any intention of lifting Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s most recent ban anytime soon.

xQc is currently waiting out his fourth consecutive ban from GTA RP server NoPixel, and after saying he wouldn’t be appealing this one earlier, on April 19 he again asked to be allowed back in.

On April 18 xQc was banned for 30 days for breaking a variety of the server’s rules, and despite saying initially he didn’t plan on returning, he’s since changed his tune, and asked Koil, one of the owners, to be reinstated.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Koil, dude, can you unban me?” the streamer asked while playing the browser game slither.io, very obviously missing the streets of Los Santos.

The NoPixel owner definitely saw the clip, as he watched it right on his stream, but xQc’s chances of being unbanned don’t seem to be going so well.

“Even his hair looks messier and unhappier than usual,” Koil laughed. “Like, I think he actually legitimately loves it, but I don’t think he wants to say it.”

That was all the owner said about xQc’s request, which is a good sign the streamer might have to serve out the entirety of his of his 30-day sentence, or at least a good portion of it.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Even though he’s one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, it seems like xQc will have to continue waiting, either for the owner to change his mind, or for the ban to run it’s course. Either way, the chances of GTA RP appearing on his stream soon are pretty slim.

The Canadian streamer was already plenty popular from before he started playing a ton of NoPixel, and the server has undoubtedly grown thanks to being featured on his and many other streamers channels, but those in charge seem to be making it clear: if you want to play, you have to play by the rules.

Advertisement

While xQc definitely seems to want to get back into NoPixel, his attitude could very well change before his ban ends or the 30 days are up. Whatever happens, stick with Dexerto for all the latest info.