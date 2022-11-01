When is GTA Online’s winter update? 2022 event start date, rewards & more

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

GTA Online’s annual winter update will be returning in 2022, but when can we expect to see snow in Los Santos? Here’s everything you need to know.

Over the years, Rockstar Games have done a fine job in celebrating real-world holidays and events with regular updates to GTA Online.

When it to the holiday period around Christmas, the Grand Theft Auto developers have been celebrating that since 2015. Over the years, they’ve handed out free presents, dropped snow and decorations around Los Santos, and even brought new heists GTA Online – with Cayo Perico and The Diamond Casino heists dropping in December.

We’re getting closer and closer to that part of the calendar coming around again, so, here’s everything we know about this year’s update.

GTA Online Winter update (2022) release date

The biggest question surrounding the update is about when it might release. Over the last few years, it’s typically happened in mid-December – and would land around December 15th this year.

The Festive Surprise update, which is the one that celebrates Christmas, typically comes after. Last year, that update came on December 23rd and lines up to start a day earlier this year on December 22nd. This is, of course, if Rockstar sticks with the traditional Thursday release day – which they should.

Rockstar insider TezFun noted that we should have a clearer idea once Rockstar launches the November round of bonuses for GTA+ members. So, we’ll keep an eye on that.

What rewards will be in GTA Online’s Festive Surprise (2022)?

In terms of what you can expect from the annual update, if Rockstar decides to add any new content like another heist, that’ll come on the earlier release date. Though, there have been no clues so far to suggest that’s happening.

As for Festive Surprise, that should be chock full of the typical goodies. There will be log-in rewards, free clothes, weapons, and potentially vehicles.

Last year, Rockstar gave away the Gallivanter Baller ST for free over the Christmas period and also dropped the Grotti Brioso 300 the year before. So, they don’t really cheap out.

Rockstar Games Los Santos is always coated in snow over the Winter.

You can also expect to find the usual wooden decorations outside stores, houses, and other points of interest around Los Santos.

Snow will also take over, meaning it might be a little tricker than normal to drive. Though, it should also mean the return of snowballs and we all know how fun those can be!

As more details emerge about the update, we’ll be sure to keep this page update. So, be sure to check back over the coming weeks.