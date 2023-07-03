Supposed GTA 6 actress clarifies rumors about her being the main character

Actress Leslie Lluvet has addressed speculation that she could be the main character in GTA 6 as fans have been bugging different people about their rumored involvement.

Rockstar Games and Take-Two have played their cards pretty close to their chest regarding GTA 6. Rockstar has confirmed that the next installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise is in the works, while Take-Two confirmed that the massive leaks from last September were from the game’s development.

In those leaks, it was confirmed that there will be at least two main protagonists – one male and one female. It lines up with all the previous leaks and rumors about a Bonnie and Clyde-type story for the game.

Fans have been scouring different actors and actresses’ resumes to see if they can find who is involved with the game. They’ve seemingly had a lead on some with a reference to a codename ‘FIREBALL’ but one of their other hunches, related to actress Leslie Lluvet, is off.

Actress Leslie Lluvet responds to GTA 6 speculation

Lluvet, who worked on Farcry 6, had been suggested by some supposed ‘leakers’ as the actress to play Lucia – the main female character in GTA 6. Though, she quickly shut that down.

In an Instagram story from late June, the actress revealed she had been “bombarded” by messages asking if she’d be in GTA 6, but she isn’t.

“I’m getting bombarded with messages on the new Grand Theft Auto game. I’m not Lucia y’all,” Lluvet said. “I’m Zenya from Farcry 6. Stop messaging me people lol.”

Fans checking out actor resumes isn’t anything new, and there have been some leads in the past. Though, there are times like with Lluvet, when they’re just barking up the wrong tree.

That is a similar story with Bryan Zampella, the actor who has been teasing his involvement as the main male character. Though, he’s been far too open about things for it to be a possibility.

It remains to be seen who exactly will play those main roles, though.