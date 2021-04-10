Summit1g blasts Twitch viewers criticizing his roleplay in GTA RP - Dexerto

Twitch star Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar hit back at criticism from fans about his roleplaying skills in GTA RP, even deciding to hop off and switch games entirely.

GTA RP has been booming again on Twitch thanks to the launch of NoPixel 3.0’s update. Streamers, big and small, have flocked to the roleplaying server for a chance to get in on the action.

Among the returning players, Summit has continued where he left off in other NoPixel updates with his Charles Johnson character – a criminal racer who isn’t to be messed with.

While plenty of fans appreciate Summit’s RP efforts, even if he does race a whole lot too, there are some who voice their complaints in chat. While Summit doesn’t usually call them out, one caught his attention as they went right after his roleplaying skills.

Eight hours into his April 9 stream, Summit was in a meeting with his fellow Chang Gang criminals when he noticed the viewer’s message.

“Your inability to RP kills me. Does it? Man, sweet! I’ll tell you what, why don’t we just stop RP and you can just leave now. Other people can do RP now,” Summit said as he quit out of GTA RP.

Plenty of members of Summit’s chat laughed along with the streamer as he continued to mock the message and brought about threats of a ban.

“I will do my own thing as I normally do,” Lazar said. “And if you say some s**t like that again, it’ll be a permaban.”

Summit continued his response a few moments later as well, taking aim at the criticism about him constantly racing as well. “Just because I don’t want to sit there and talk about the next thing CG is doing with music and stuff like that, because Charles doesn’t take interest in that one thing, doesn’t mean ‘oh he doesn’t want to RP, he only wants to race’,” he added.

“Suck my f**king nuts bro, ok? God forbid I don’t take interest in every single f**king thing in the city.”

Complaints about Summit just wanting to race aren’t anything new, he deals with them regularly, but his character is a top-notch criminal who is regularly a part of bank heists and other schemes.

The leader of the 1G squad has let chat complaints turn him away from games before as well, but viewers who enjoy RP will be hoping that this doesn’t happen in the midst of an entertaining period.