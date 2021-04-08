Sykkuno defends xQc after his ban from NoPixel GTA RP server - Dexerto

xQc, the most-watched streamer in the world, was banned from the NoPixel servers for GTA RP for a third time in April, as moderators said he broke the rules while streaming. But, Sykkuno has come to his defense, arguing that the hate xQc is receiving seems harsh.

xQc earned his third ban from NoPixel after he appeared to encourage his chat to ‘chat hop’ to another streamer, after he was thrown in jail (virtually). Some of xQc’s viewers did indeed go to the chat of the GTA roleplay who had arrested ‘X’ (xQc’s character), and criticized them.

Shroud also questioned the ban, suggesting the server’s rules were “all over the place”.

xQc was never one to shy away from drama and confrontation in the server – all in the name of entertainment for viewers – but, many of the other streamers enjoyed his presence, including Sykkuno.

Sykkuno: ‘xQc is a good guy’

Sykkuno explained on his April 7 stream that he wasn’t totally clear on why xQc was banned in the first place, but could only speak from his point of view.

“What I can say is that he’s always been nice to me. And, he’s good at making people laugh. So, I don’t think he’s all bad,” Sykkuno said.

“Does that make [what xQc did] ok? I have no clue, but that’s not up to me. I just think he’s been a good guy before, and he’s always been nice to me.”

Thankfully, the ban is to be short-lived. On stream on April 8, xQc said that he expects his ban to be lifted in the coming days, after speaking to the admins.

“For all the RP andy’s, if I’m unbanned, it will probably either later tonight or tomorrow. I spoke to the admins,” Lengyell confirmed.

So, we can expect to see xQc and Sykkuno tearing it up in Los Santos again soon – with plans to potentially carry out a heist.