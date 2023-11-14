GTA Online players baffled by rare car issue they’ve never seen in 10 years

GTA Online players have been left a bit dismayed after discovering an issue with certain cars that some players have never seen in over a decade of playing.

It’s been over ten years since Rockstar Games first released GTA Online onto the world, and the multiplayer side of GTA 5 is still going pretty strong to this day.

Across the last decade, players have uncovered pretty much every secret Rockstar has ever put into the game – minus that ultra-tricky Mount Chiliad mystery – but some things baffle even the most dedicated of players.

The newest of those is an issue with low-riding cars that creates a “force field” around them and somewhat ruins the look and coolness of the ultra-expensive vehicles.

GTA Online players baffled by rare car issue some have never seen

It was Redditor mmzkn who flagged the issue on November 13, showing off a video of them driving multiple cars around Los Santos, with this “force field” on full display.

Strangely enough, this field looks akin to the circles that are placed on the ground to signal the start of a job or race. However, there is no such fun to be had here. The Redditor labeled it as “stupid,” noting it ruins the look of their car, and urged the devs to fix it.

On top of that, it’s an issue many others claim they’ve never seen in ten years of playing. “3000 hours and ten years and I have never seen this either,” said one. “I’ve never seen that holy s*it that’s wild lol,” another added. “No one has ever seen this. Please explain yourself,” commented another.

Some claimed they’d seen it while playing on PC and it’s an issue that affects low-suspension cars and a select set of motorcycles. “Yeah, some cars got it worse than others. Should be happy if the next GTA doesn’t have it,” one noted.

While many Grand Theft Auto fans are on the edge of their seats for GTA 6’s first trailer – which will come in early December – many others are hoping that GTA Online will play a part in that.

Hopefully, this issue will be addressed by then.