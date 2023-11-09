GTA 6 reveal leads to skeptical Redditor drinking their own urine

GTA 6 may just be one of the most anticipated video games of all time. And while it’s official confirmation from Rockstar should be a cause for celebration for most fans, one fan has now had to drink their own urine as a result of a promise they made to the GTA community.

The journey to GTA 6 has been a perilous one fraught with misinformation and shattered hopes. For those starving for official news, the wait is finally at an end.

A fast-moving series of events led to the GTA 6 announcement leaking just hours before Rockstar officially revealed that a trailer is finally coming. Since then Take-Two has even revealed a potential release window.

Of course, with the years-long trail of misdirection and red herrings, certain fans were skeptical of the GTA 6 announcement leak. None more so than Reddit user u/JohnnyRockhard62 who made a solemn vow to drink their own urine should the leaks prove true.

After being taken at their word and hounded by users in the GTA Subreddit, u/JohnnyRockhard62 elaborated on their plan. “Plan is to record a video of me pissing into a coffee cup … then I’ll drink it,” they explained.

Unfortunately for u/JohnnyRockhard62, within 24 hours of their promise, Rockstar announced GTA 6. “Less than a f**king day too,” they bemoaned as an astonishing number of users in the comments reveled in their peer’s misfortune.

True to their word, u/JohnnyRockhard62 has since edited the initial post with a video of them urinating in a nondescript mug and imbibing the liquid. We urge caution when watching the aptly titled ‘gta6pissdrinker’.

Some users were not entirely sure that this was as awful for u/JohnnyRockhard62 as they had made it out to be. “Sounds like this guy is just looking for a reason to drink p*ss,” one user posited.

Rockstar Games A mug is small enough when you realize GTA NPCs drink this stuff by the truckload.

Regardless of how much u/JohnnyRockhard62 did or did not enjoy drinking their own urine, let it never be said they were not a person of their word. Hopefully, this serves as a cautionary tale for future skeptics not to take their doubt too far.

If you’re interested in following along with updates on Rockstar’s next big game, you can keep informed by checking out all of our GTA 6 coverage.