GTA 6 fans split on ‘hated’ GTA 5 feature making a return

GTA 6 fans are split on the possibility of a ‘hated’ GTA 5 feature being used in the upcoming game, with some even wanting Rockstar to go back to the GTA 4 way of doing things.

Even though Rockstar Games have shed a little bit of light on what they’ve got planned for GTA 6, the wait for the highly-anticipated title is still rather arduous.

The Grand Theft Auto community has whipped itself up into a frenzy, searching back through the trailer for any minute detail that they may have missed on their first few watches. Some have even dropped wishlists for things, including some they don’t want to move over from GTA 5.

On the latter side of that, some fans are split on the idea that the ‘explode on impact’ feature could make a return in the new game as they’d like a little bit more realism than just having an instant explosion.

“I hate it even today,” one Redditor said, showing off a video of vehicles acting like lemming as they drive off part of the freeway.

“Honestly I’d prefer it if a car landing on its nose like that had a small chance to explode, but a bigger chance for it to crumple/lose a lot of parts suddenly from the smashing of the weight,” one replied. “If I want to play a game where cars just explode on impact, I’d play Just Cause,” another added.

“I want it to go back to GTA IV’s system where you go from smoke to black smoke and finally catching flames and exploding,” another said.

Not every GTA fan is negative on the idea that the feature could return. “TBH, I enjoyed it,” one argued. “I still want it because it’s hilarious,” another agreed. “It’s fun, quit being a buzz kill.”

It is one of those features that has been evolved between games. Everyone remembers the first time they rolled a car and were unable to get it back on its wheels before bursting into flames. So, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Rockstar make yet another big change.