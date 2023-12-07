GTA 6 fans are already modding main character Lucia into other games

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto series are not wasting any time by modding the protagonist of the upcoming GTA 6 into previous games.

The GTA 6 trailer dropped just a few days ago, sparking a ton of hype online and among the series’ fanbase. While the game won’t be releasing until 2025, the trailer still stoked those flames of anticipation.

As they prepare for the long wait, fans are looking for ways to bide their time until GTA 6 drops.

In order to cope with the wait, they have taken to modding the protagonist of the next Grand Theft Auto game into other entries in the series and even some other classic games.

Rockstar Games

GTA 6 fans are modding Lucia into other games

Fans of the GTA series have taken to the popular modding website, Nexus Mods, to show off all the different ways they have inserted Lucia into other games.

Nexus Mods user, sergiovandykmods, has created a mod to put Lucia into both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

But it doesn’t just stop at the games in the series; there are also fans modding Lucia into other games.

Nexus Mods user, huckpie, uploaded their mod that will put Lucia into Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2. This mod also gives Lucia a fun backstory for why she is in the game, saying that she spent the long wait for GTA 6 learning how to skateboard.

The wait has been a long one, having spanned 12 years once Grand Theft Auto 6 releases. But the finish line is in sight, as long as Rockstar doesn’t delay the game, as they’ve done before.