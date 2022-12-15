Rockstar trolls GTA 6 fans with cryptic tweet and we all fell for it

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

Rockstar Games uploaded a cryptic video to its official Twitter page, leading many to believe it was the first GTA 6 teaser.

Earlier this year, Rockstar officially announced it had entered “active development” on the next mainline Grand Theft Auto game.

Clearly, this meant the game wouldn’t be ready for primetime anytime in the near future. However, that hasn’t stopped the constant barrage of rumors, leaks, and reports from hitting the web every so often.

An early build of the project has since circulated online, for example, featuring footage of a female protagonist that seems to corroborate other claims. With all of this in mind, it’s understandable that fans would quickly jump to conclusions when Rockstar shares ambiguous GTA-related content.

Cryptic Rockstar tweet gets GTA 6 fans hyped for nothing

Today, December 15, Rockstar Games‘ Twitter account unleashed a 15-second clip. Those who viewed the video were met with footage of the Rockstar logo overtaken by a kaleidoscope of bright colors.

Many assumed it marked the first teaser for the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6. But it didn’t take long for others to catch on – the swirling colors represent the chaos of hallucinogenics, which rest at the center of the latest GTA Online update, Los Santos Drug Wars.

This new and exciting tease, then, serves as little more than a reminder that GTA’s multiplayer suite has fresh content for players to explore.

In the minutes following the video’s release, popular Rockstar-centric news account Tez2 tweeted, “Yall seeing GTA 6 or it’s just me?”

Someone else typed out, “I fr thought this was gta 6.” Several others agreed but the excitement quickly waned.

Suffice it to say, the wait for official Grand Theft Auto 6 details is going to be long and drama-filled. And, strangely enough, this doesn’t even count as the start of it.