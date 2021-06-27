Rockstar job listings gets players excited for GTA 6 graphical potential

Grand Theft Auto fans have uncovered another job listing from Rockstar Games that seems to indicate more about GTA 6 and the huge step up it’ll be from GTA 5.

The wait for Rockstar Games to announce that GTA 6 is real and being worked on continues to rumble on for Grand Theft Auto fans.

Though, that hasn’t stopped them from doing some digging of their own. They’ve scoured GTA Online for clues and dug into trademarks from Take-Two to figure out where they’re headed next.

All signs seemingly point to a return to Vice City and a modern-day story that involves two main characters and potential trips across South America.

Some of the biggest clues have come from Rockstar Games’ job listings – including one for someone who can spin up game trailers – and another has popped up that has got fans excited.

This time around, the iconic game developers are looking for a VFX Pipeline Programmer – someone that can help create tools to make games look better.

One detail in this listing that has caught players’ eyes is the reference to making “explosions look cool.” While that is a typical job for someone working with effects, it’s got some thinking the devs have got something coming that we’ve not seen before. There are others too relating to environmental changes, though these are long-standing.

Rockstar is looking for VFX Pipeline Programmer who is interested in making e͟x͟p͟l͟o͟s͟i͟o͟n͟s͟ look cool. VFX Pipeline programmers have responsibility of doing what the image has below. Imagine firing an RPG in GTA 6 and the building parts fall off. Would be cool!#GTA6 #GTAVI pic.twitter.com/cuyvOCGQMl — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) June 27, 2021

The theories somewhat tie into some of the other details that have been teased previously. Some fans uncovered trademarks for Rockstar technology that hinted at towns and settings constantly evolving based on in-game actions.

Other recent leaks have suggested that Rockstar will announce GTA 6 through events in GTA Online, so it could play into that as well. As ever, though, we’ll have to wait and see given how under wraps GTA 6 has been kept to this point.