Rockstar insider claims next GTA won’t be called GTA 6

The next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series has finally been announced, but the name of the long-awaited title may not be GTA 6, according to a Rockstar Games insider.

Rockstar Games blew up the internet by officially announcing that development on the next GTA game was “well underway,” and expectedly so; fans have been hungry for a new adventure and setting since GTA 5 was released nearly 10 years ago in 2013.

Both developers and bosses at Rockstar have spoken favorably of the game so far, while providing no insight into its location, characters or even its name.

With speculation over the next entry in the series running high, a Rockstar insider is claiming to know not only the location of the game, but its title, as well. Shockingly, it might not be GTA 6, like many thought.

· Ouvindo alguns burburinhos internos sobre o nome do próximo Título da Franquia GTA, algo como GTA Vice – Sujeito a alterações no anúncio final. — Matheusvictorbr- (@Matheusbr9895_) February 7, 2022

Will GTA 6 be called GTA VICE?

According to leaker Matheusvictorbr’s sources, the name of the next GTA title won’t be GTA 6. Instead, the title could be a major play on words.

“Hearing some internal buzz about the name of the next GTA Franchise Title, something like ‘GTA Vice,’” he revealed. “Subject to change at the final announcement.”

It’s been rumored for a while now that GTA 6 will see a return to Vice City. In fact, new images found inside GTA Trilogy seemed to hint at just that, with some players believing the first screenshot of GTA 6 was planted by Rockstar.

Vice also could also have a crime connection, as a “vice unit ” is a police division specializing in dealing with drugs and other illegal activities.

As some users pointed out on Matheusvictorbr’s claim, Rockstar could stylize the name to be ‘GTA VIce,’ with some emphasis on the first two letters to appear as the roman numeral for 6, keeping with the series’ trend.

Until Rockstar themselves announce the name of the next GTA game, take this leak with a grain of salt, but hopefully, we don’t have much longer to wait for an official trailer of some sort – especially if the game does in fact release in 2023 like many expect it to.