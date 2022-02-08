Take-Two’s “record” earnings brag may have just revealed GTA 6 2023 release window

Could GTA 6 be set for a 2023 release? The latest Take-Two earnings call revealed Rockstar’s parent company is gearing up for “record” earnings in the near future, potentially outing the next GTA launch window.

After years of speculation, we now know for certain that GTA 6 is “well” into development. Though even with this confirmation direct from Rockstar, we’re still no closer to learning when the highly-anticipated sequel may launch.

A raft of leaks in recent months have claimed it might not be far off, while various insiders have advised fans not to hold their breath. Some have even implied we could be waiting until as late as 2025.

Advertisement

Although nothing has yet been confirmed, Take-Two might have just let slip some early plans for the major launch. With the publisher gearing up for “record” level earnings, 2023 has been pinpointed a year of overall growth, perhaps indicating when GTA 6 may hit store shelves.

While it’s still a “little early to give detailed guidance into next year,” Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said in the Q3 2022 earnings call, he was happy to tease some broad goals of the company.

Namely, fiscal year 2023 is expected to mark “net bookings growth” for the GTA publisher thanks to multiple “exciting releases.”

The industry giant just posted net bookings of $833 million with GTA still among its “largest contributors.”

Advertisement

The series has now shipped over 370 million units in total, Take-Two announced, with GTA 5 accounting for 160 million of those sales alone.

With plans locked in for 2023 to be its biggest year yet, Take-Two could be pointing towards the launch of GTA 6. What better way to set new company records than with the follow-up to the second best-selling video game of all time?

Read More: 6 things GTA 6 needs

“Each iteration for all of our successful franchises at this company, all of them, has always done better than the one before,” Zelnick told IGN in a February 7 interview. “I’m not saying that’ll happen again, I’m not saying that’s guaranteed, but that’s certainly our goal.”

Advertisement

Obviously, Take-Two has many blockbuster IPs that could help drive a record-breaking year. Thus, it’s worth taking these comments with a grain of salt for GTA specifically. But Zelnick added that “a lot more information” on the upcoming sequel will be “shared in time.”

Read More: Rockstar insider claims GTA 6 first look will happen this year

Take-Two is expected to reveal further details on its 2023 roadmap during the “fourth-quarter call in May,” company President Karl Slatoff followed up. In the meantime, be sure to catch up on every scrap of intel we know about GTA 6 so far.