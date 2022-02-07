Rockstar boss promises GTA 6 will give fans “what they want”

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick is claiming that GTA Trilogy’s major issues will not be present in GTA 6 and made a big promise about the next installment of Grand Theft Auto.

The launch of GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition was met with immense displeasure from both fans and critics alike who found the game a bug-filled mess. This, along with the rerelease of GTA 5, caused a big shift in how many viewed the once-beloved Rockstar Games.

Now that GTA 6 has finally been announced by Rockstar with development “well underway,” Zelnick touched on both the upcoming title and the failures of GTA Trilogy.

Speaking at Take-Two’s Q3 2022 earnings call, Zelnick made it clear that Rockstar was focused on quality and how GTA 6 will be fresh for fans of the series.

TTWO on GTA trilogy: "Yes, we are totally focused on quality. Occasionally we fall short. The trilogy was an example of that, the title was launched with issues and more fixes to come. Moving forward we are focusing on quality and exceeding confident in our upcoming releases." — Derek Strickland (@DeekeTweak) February 7, 2022

Rockstar boss makes GTA 6 pledge after GTA Trilogy launch

In response to a question about GTA Trilogy’s quality and how it may affect future releases, Zelnick made it clear that the mistakes made will not be repeated.

“Yes, we are totally focused on quality. Occasionally we fall short. The Trilogy was an example of that, the title was launched with issues and more fixes to come,” he said. “Moving forward we are focusing on quality and exceeding confident in our upcoming releases.”

It’s not clear what additional updates and fixes GTA Trilogy will be receiving, but it makes sense as mobile ports of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas are scheduled to release later this year.

GTA 6 will be “fresh” and give consumers “what they want”

Furthermore, in an interview with gamesindustry.biz, Zelnick touched more on GTA 6 and if the game may interfere with the release of GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced on next-gen consoles.

“You always have to be willing to be fresh,” he explained. “You always have to be willing to bring consumers what they want. The minute you try to protect the past, you become irrelevant.”

He went on to add that he was thrilled that Rockstar was working on the next GTA game, commenting, “I’m thrilled Rockstar’s working on the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto. I have no doubt it will be just great, and there’s every evidence to believe from the past that the Grand Theft Auto catalog will also continue to perform.”

This may hint that GTA Online will be merging with GTA 6 in some capacity, though nothing is confirmed just yet.

So far, Rockstar hasn’t shared any information about GTA 6’s location, story or release date, but leaks and Easter eggs have suggested that players will be making their long-awaited return to Vice City.

Until then, the hype for GTA 6 will undoubtedly continue to grow as Rockstar gears up to reveal one of the most anticipated games of all time.