Leak claims Rockstar is still working on Bully 2 alongside GTA 6

Fans may have been worried that the announcement that GTA 6 is in development means Rockstar’s other projects were on the backburner. But according to a well-known leaker, Bully 2 is still being worked on.

The confirmation that GTA 6 is in active development sent plenty of gamers into a frenzy. A follow-up to GTA 5 has long been rumored, and this news only led to more hype about the possible features and locations we will see.

But many players are wondering about the future of Rockstar’s other franchises. One of the most talked-about games that is yet to be confirmed is Bully 2, and the announcement of GTA 6 sparked concerns that it had been canceled.

However, according to a reputable leaker, Bully 2 is still being worked on despite this huge announcement.

Shortly after the GTA 6 news broke on February 4, leaker Tom Henderson was asked if Rockstar would be turning its attention to that game, instead of working on Bully 2.

In his response, Henderson said: “Sorry – where did today’s announcement say that it’s Rockstar’s next focus point? They said GTA 6 is in development. I still standby that there’s something going on with the Bully series.”

“GTA 6 has been in development for a long time, today’s announcement wasn’t them saying ‘it just started,'” he continued. “Today’s announcement confirmed what’s been in the works for years, that’s all.”



Rumors about a Bully sequel have swirled for many years, but Rockstar hasn’t released a new installment since the original way back in 2006. Bully 2 was in development, with parts of the game said to be playable, before it was later scrapped.

The remastered ‘Scholarship Edition,’ has been available to download from the PlayStation and Xbox stores since 2016, but that was the last major development in the series. Ever since, fans of the original have been left waiting for any slither information on when they can rejoin Jimmy Hopkins at Bullworth Academy.

If this leak is to be believed, it seems that work on Bully 2 won’t be impacted by the announcement of GTA 6. Unfortunately, there is still no news on when the sequel will emerge, but there’s no doubt it looks more promising now than it ever has.