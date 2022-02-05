xQc warns GTA 6 fans to curb expectations despite announcement hype

After Rockstar Games confirmed GTA 6 is finally in development, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel warned fans to curb their expectations about the title — both in terms of gameplay and a close release date.

On February 4, Rockstar Games released an official statement confirming what everyone has been waiting for — GTA 6 is in development.

“We are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway,” they said.

No details have been released yet, but it’s the first time they’ve confirmed anything about its existence. Naturally, fans of the series are hyped with the news.

Advertisement

However, xQc doesn’t think it’ll be ready anytime soon — and expectations have to be curbed for now.

“I heard Rockstar Games are working on GTA 6,” he said. “The problem with today’s gaming sphere and our current technological limitations is that AAA development for games takes much more time than it used to.

For that reason, he doesn’t think GTA 6 will be ready anytime soon: “It takes a lot of time. GTA 6 might not come out for another four, five, or even six years. That’s just how it is.”

He also thinks the sheer size, scale, and detail of the game will make it take even longer.

Advertisement

“Look how big the world is. Look how many assets, how many AIs, and how much art there is. There is an insane amount of stuff to work on for GTA games. None of it is remodeled or re-used. A lot of the terrain in GTA is unique. The map is extremely detailed. It takes a lot of time.”

xQc used God of War as an example to illustrate his point. Although development began in 2014, it didn’t release until 2018. He believes GTA 6 could take even longer, which is plausible since GTA V took five years itself.

Read More: Franklin actor sparks GTA 6 speculation

Regardless of how long it takes, people are still hyped about it. The tweet preceding the announcement has already racked up 500,000 likes and thousands of comments, and those numbers are growing.