Rockstar Games insider claims GTA 6 first look will happen this year

Grand Theft Auto fans should, finally, get their first look at GTA 6 in 2022 following on from Rockstar’s announcement that the game is actually in development.

For years, Grand Theft Auto had been questioning if Rockstar were actually working on GTA 6. Plenty of leaks have surfaced in that, disputing just how far along the development is, but the developers stayed quiet.

Well, that all changed on February 4, when Rockstar finally confirmed that work on GTA 6 was “well underway,” giving fans the confirmation that they’ve been craving for years.

Now, with confirmation of development, fans are eyeing up a release – which has been speculated to fall in either 2023, or perhaps even 2024. However, we should get a first look at what GTA 6 has in store for us well before that.

Shortly after Rockstar’s confirmation, reliable insider TezFun – who predicted that an announcement for GTA 6 would happen sometime soon – chimed in with a few more claims.

“Just expect the usual initial announcement we are used to this year,” the insider said on the GTAForums. “Work in progress materials. Like the first GTA V trailer.”

Tez also noted that Take-Two will likely make an announcement of their own during their February 7th earnings call, which could give fans some additional insight into just when we can expect to see more from Rockstar’s lengthy development process.

Insider Tez2 said expect 'the usual announcement and trailer' like GTA V in 2011 this year. #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/lZTL3Jn952 — GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS (@NEWSLEAKSGTAS) February 6, 2022

Even at this stage, there are still no concrete details about where GTA 6 will be taking players. Different leakers and insiders have claimed that a return to Vice City is on the cards, but a South American experience has also been mooted.

Now that GTA 6 has actually been confirmed, expect those rumors and leaks to ramp up. Though, as ever, only Rockstar and Take-Two will have the confirmed details, given that it is their game after all.