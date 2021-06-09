NoPixel owner Koil says GTA RP player SavX faked his own death - Dexerto

Popular GTA RP player SavX allegedly faked his own death, according to NoPixel owner Koil. After a month of suspicion, the server owner claims they have evidence that the user is alive.

In January 2021, the Grand Theft Auto roleplaying community was stunned when it was reported that the user behind popular character Johnny Cassle – ‘SavX’ – had passed away. Players mourned the loss, even holding an in-game memorial for the Twitch streamer.

It came as a shock then when six months later NoPixel owner Koil confirmed that Sav was alive during his June 9 stream. According to the server owner, an investigation has confirmed that the player had not actually died at the start of the year.

NoPixel owner confirms GTA RP player SavX faked own death

On the NoPixel sever, SavX roleplayed as the popular character Johnny Cassle. He faced intense backlash from the community in November 2020 when he was banned for using an aimbot in-game. Following the controversy, the content creator disappeared from the internet, before it was announced that he had died a few months later.

According to owner Koil, an investigation revealed that the Twitch streamer never passed away. “We got someone to investigate some s**t, like hired a guy. And it’s 100% confirmed that he’s alive. There’s literally zero doubt. Actual evidence,” he said.

The owner then said that while there had been suspicions in the past that SavX was still alive, he could now confirm that he faked his death. “But we know everything about him, names, addresses, all that s**t. There is actually ZERO doubt he faked his death.”

A timeline of SavX NoPixel GTA RP controversy

SavX supposed death was first reported on January 14, 2021 when emails were sent out to NoPixel community members. The messages were claimed to have been from the streamer’s family who were informing friends of his passing.

Twitch partner Nidas posted about the shocking news in a viral tweet explaining, “It was made aware to me yesterday that Sav has passed away.” In a Twitlonger, he clarified, “I received an answer yesterday from his brother.”