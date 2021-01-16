New patent potentially confirms GTA 6 Online gameplay details - Dexerto

A new patent submitted by Take-Two Interactive for Rockstar Games has pointed towards GTA 6’s Online mode being a major expansion on what we’ve got now in GTA Online.

The biggest question in gaming is, undoubtedly, when will Rockstar Games finally release GTA 6? It’s a question that nobody, not even the best Rockstar insider, really has an answer for.

There has been a whole laundry list of leaks – some about where the game will be set, who will be the main characters, and some even claiming when the game will be revealed. However, nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar Games. They’re staying tight-lipped on everything.

While fans have been digging inside GTA V and GTA Online, looking for possible teasers, others have been looking elsewhere – including the patent and trademark filings that Take-Two, the publishers for Rockstar, have been making.

The most recent of which, that players were able to uncover, seemingly refers to GTA 6’s online mode, given that there’s mention of dedicated servers rather than solely peer-to-peer connections.

Not just that, but, the patent also indicates that these would also be used for AI’s and NPCs in the world. Theoretically, that might mean that we could see a more densely populated world – more traffic on the road and NPC’s walking around, for example.

Additionally, last year, a patent was uncovered for Rockstar working on additional session merging tech. That could mean that GTA 6 Online could have massive lobbies – say in the 100s rather than just the current limits.

Take Two Interactive filed a new patent for virtual environments:https://t.co/5fOtWUiL52

Yes. This is Rockstar Games related. — Big Jim Colosimo (@chi_colossimo) January 15, 2021

Apparently a non local server is used to help the gaming consoles with the processing of said AI behavior. This indicates use in a GTA Online style world, and it also indicated the next GTA potentially using some form of dedicated servers. pic.twitter.com/EQS8SWE1Zy — Big Jim Colosimo (@chi_colossimo) January 15, 2021

As Twitter user chi_colossimo, who broke down the patent, pointed out there is also mention of a mechanism to avoid car duplication glitches via session merging.

Car duplication glitches have been a big thing in GTA Online over the years, so Rockstar could be using that technology in the current-gen.

Though, it seems likely that if it’s successful, it would carry over into what GTA 6 Online has in store.