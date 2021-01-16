 New patent potentially confirms GTA 6 Online gameplay details - Dexerto
Logo
GTA

New patent potentially confirms GTA 6 Online gameplay details

Published: 16/Jan/2021 16:22

by Connor Bennett
Masked GTA online characters with the GTA 6 logo
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA 6

A new patent submitted by Take-Two Interactive for Rockstar Games has pointed towards GTA 6’s Online mode being a major expansion on what we’ve got now in GTA Online. 

The biggest question in gaming is, undoubtedly, when will Rockstar Games finally release GTA 6? It’s a question that nobody, not even the best Rockstar insider, really has an answer for.

There has been a whole laundry list of leaks – some about where the game will be set, who will be the main characters, and some even claiming when the game will be revealed. However, nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar Games. They’re staying tight-lipped on everything.

While fans have been digging inside GTA V and GTA Online, looking for possible teasers, others have been looking elsewhere – including the patent and trademark filings that Take-Two, the publishers for Rockstar, have been making.

GTA Vice City as GTA 6
Rockstar Games
An incredible amount of ‘leaks’ have surfaced about GTA 6, with a return to Vice City being the most popular.

The most recent of which, that players were able to uncover, seemingly refers to GTA 6’s online mode, given that there’s mention of dedicated servers rather than solely peer-to-peer connections.

Not just that, but, the patent also indicates that these would also be used for AI’s and NPCs in the world. Theoretically, that might mean that we could see a more densely populated world – more traffic on the road and NPC’s walking around, for example.

Additionally, last year, a patent was uncovered for Rockstar working on additional session merging tech. That could mean that GTA 6 Online could have massive lobbies – say in the 100s rather than just the current limits.

 

As Twitter user chi_colossimo, who broke down the patent, pointed out there is also mention of a mechanism to avoid car duplication glitches via session merging. 

Car duplication glitches have been a big thing in GTA Online over the years, so Rockstar could be using that technology in the current-gen. 

Though, it seems likely that if it’s successful, it would carry over into what GTA 6 Online has in store.

Call of Duty

Warzone players outraged as stats change protects hackers & SBMM abuse

Published: 16/Jan/2021 14:41 Updated: 16/Jan/2021 14:47

by Connor Bennett
Trio of Warzone characters protecting a loadout drop amid explosions
Activision

Share

Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone players have aired their concerns with the recent changes making profile stats private following the companion app drama, with some players pointing out that the change helps cheaters hide from punishment. 

Like many other multiplayer games, Warzone has had its issues with both hackers and skill-based matchmaking ruining the experience for some players.

While they’ve both always been an annoyance, players recently discovered that some were using an app from the CoDTracker site, and another called ‘SBMMWarzone’, that helped them pick and choose their lobbies. These apps were, initially, meant to be used to root out cheaters, but it backfired and SBMM abuse became the primary use. 

Changes were made to the app to help quell the abuse, and Activision even made every Warzone account private so that the data couldn’t reach similar apps. However, that has caused annoyance as well.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Trailer Adler
Activision / Treyarch
SBMM in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone has been an issue for a while.

CoD YouTuber Drift0r pointed out that, given how annoying the new opt-in process is to share Warzone stats – and that it isn’t mandatory, either – players will simply choose to stay hidden. 

“Some of them (pro players and record holders) might not want to opt-in, or like me, might not be able too or it might take a while, which means that if anybody is cheating at a high level, either to get YouTube content or to stream tournaments, they can just opt out of all this and keep the cheating private,” he said.

The YouTuber noted that, while Activision might have the data on their end and could root out cheaters, it makes it harder for the community to assist them in that fight. 

Other players backed up Drift0r’s concerns about the cheating and SBMM abuse, with some offering up ideas for future changes. 

“They’ll literally do everything except just tone down SBMM, which would mitigate all these other issues,” said one player. “There’s an elephant in the room and its name is cheating. Activision just reopened the highway for cheating. Shameful,” added another.

Others, though, took a different slant, saying: “This officially ruined the game for me. I liked having public stats. It gave me something to work towards in improving… now what’s the point since no one can see them and I have nothing to compare mine to.”

As Drift0r notes, it could become a case where the opt-in process is made mandatory in the future, as it seems to a situation that is majorly in flux – given that there have been two changes in quick succession.

It could also be the case that Activision decides to not do anything else, and this is their final move. Though, given the outrage from the community, that seems unlikely.