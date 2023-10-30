GTA 6 may feature the most lifelike animations yet with groundbreaking new patent

The excitement continues to build around GTA 6 as a dedicated fan has uncovered a groundbreaking patent for revolutionary in-game character animations.

Grand Theft Auto 6 fans are hungry for any kind of updates relating to the highly-anticipated Rockstar Games title.

Over the years, the GTA community has unearthed all kinds of news relating to the game, with patents regarding GTA 6’s multiple evolving cities and a seamless online experience devoid of unnecessary loading times all coming to light.

The latest discovery comes from a Reddit user named Tobbelobben30, who stumbled upon a groundbreaking patent that could very well revolutionize in-game character animations in GTA 6.

The player started their investigation after spotting the name “Tobias Kleanthous” within the GTA 6 leaks.

A quick search led to Kleanthous’s LinkedIn profile in which Tobbelobben spotted his tenure at Rockstar Games from 2014 to late 2021, in which he worked on AI, gameplay, and animation.

Also featured on Kleanthous’ profile is a patent titled “System and Method for Virtual Character Locomotion.” The document outlines a sophisticated system for controlling the animation and movement of in-game objects, utilizing a library of small building blocks for character movements.

The system can combine blocks in many ways to create a wide range of animations, paving the way for more diverse and lifelike character interactions.

For keen GTA 6 fans, this means seeing characters in the game seamlessly transition between separate animations, such as a leisurely walk down the street, to showing signs of fatigue or reacting to an injury. This is in place of the usual, separate pre-designed animations for each scenario.

Leaked logs provide a sneak peek into this system in action, with examples of animation blocks dictating character movements in specific situations.

Tobbelobben also highlighted instances from gameplay leaks, such as police officers dynamically adjusting their cover and stance based on their surroundings, showcasing the potential for smarter, more challenging NPC interactions.

This new patent discovery once again adds to the excitement surrounding GTA 6 as fans remain hopeful for any kind of announcement or reveal from Rockstar.