GTA 6 leak reveals major weapons change that copies Red Dead Redemption 2

A fresh GTA 6 leak has revealed some interesting details about how weapons will work, and it’ll be familiar to fans of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Alan Wake 2.

When it comes to Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games haven’t confirmed anything other than the long-awaited game is in the works and what we’ve seen in previous leaks is from early development footage.

Other than that, the other thing GTA fans have really had to go off are speculative rumors – some true and some just utterly incorrect. As we drive toward the end of 2023, however, some rumors have picked up pace. That’s likely because some insiders are expecting an announcement before the end of the year.

Well, over the last few days, a new leak has started to heat up and create excitement in the community, and it’s related to a massive change in how weapons work.

GTA 6 will massively change weapons system

That’s right, weapons are undergoing a huge change in GTA 6 and you’ll no longer be able to run around with nine different weapons magically in your back pocket.

As per some sources, including Rockstar Intel and Rockstar Universe, they’ve claimed that GTA 6 will have a system similar to Red Dead Redemption 2 and Alan Wake 2. You’ll be able to carry a few weapons on your person, but you’ll have to find other ways to store other guns.

If you’re unfamiliar with RDR2, you had to use the saddlebags on your horse to transport more weapons in that game. So, in GTA 6, you’ll have to use car trunks and possibly backpacks.

This will, at the very least, be how it works in the single-player story mode. Though, there’s no telling if that’ll translate over to the new GTA Online.

Things could be a bit problematic on that side if some trolls forego smaller weapons like pistols in favor of just carrying mini-guns and rocket launchers. Though, we’ll just have to cross that bridge when we get to it.

